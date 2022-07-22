Lisa Rinna in white swimsuit offers awkward dance

Lisa Rinna shared an awkward dance in a white swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Lisa Rinna knows how to stay relevant.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an awkward dance and used the hashtag drunk when she shared it.

At 59, Lisa isn’t shy about showing off her fit and toned body.

From dancing braless to showing off her flexibility in white undies, the former Days of our Lives star loves showing off for her followers, even when the feedback isn’t always nice.

Not one to worry about stirring the pot, Lisa has been full force messy as this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs. She went the extra mile to cause issues among sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

The latest dancing video Lisa Rinna shared is awkward as she moved around in a tight white swimsuit.

Lisa Rinna shows off body in tight white swimsuit

On TikTok, Lisa Rinna showed off her awkward moves while using the hashtags drunk, Rinna, paradise, and fyp. The latter tag is used to land on the “for you page.”

The video’s beginning features a close-up shot of Lisa Rinna showing off cleavage as she begins the video.

There are only a few seconds of her “dancing” before she strikes a pose and then proceeds to kick out her leg in front of her.

Lisa’s signature hairstyle was messy as she flaunted her body for everyone to see. She had sunglasses on her head, leading to speculation she had been sunning by the pool or on a beach.

Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

It’s been a tough season for Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She is reliving the time when her mom, Lois, passed away earlier this year. She filmed with the girls immediately following her passing, and recently Lisa held a celebration of life for her mother and shared photos on Instagram.

Since joining the reality TV series, Lisa Rinna has been an all-star cast member, proving she loves the drama and stirring the pot. There is much more to come this season as she sits down with Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton to confront the older sister about things she said about Kyle.

When it comes to gaining attention and keeping followers entertained, Lisa Rinna is always all in.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.