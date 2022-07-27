Lisa Rinna in underwear splits is ‘Little Miss Multi-Task’

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is nowhere near done celebrating her latest gig. The 59-year-old Bravo star made headlines earlier this month for unveiling she’s fronting designer Alexander Wang’s bodywear campaign, and it was a flexible shot as she posed in the splits and with a vacuum cleaner.

Lisa has since celebrated seeing her campaign on downtown streets in New York City, and she’s been reposting the shots to her Instagram, complete with witty captions.

Earlier this week, Lisa updated her stories with her headline-making and debut Wang promo, one showing her sitting in the splits and in stretchy underwear and a tight t-shirt while brandishing a vacuum cleaner.

The former Melrose Place star showed off her lithe figure in the pantless look – she told her 3 million+ Instagram followers that she’s “Little Miss Multi-Task.”

Lisa had referred to “multi-tasking” in her original promo, writing:

“It’s called multi-tasking. “whenever, wherever. shop bodywear, a collection of everyday essentials combining underwear and loungewear. online and in-store now at @alexanderwangny.”

Also fronting the Taiwanese-American designer this year is 21-year-old model daughter Amelia Hamlin, who is the face of Alexander Wang Swim.

Lisa Rinna shocks fans with vitamin IV shot

Not long after debuting her Alexander Wang news, Lisa returned to Instagram with a second promo shot.

Here, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed in white underwear while hiking up one leg and being attached to a vitamin IV drip. “@lisarinna with the drip.

whenever, wherever. shop bodywear online and in-store now at alexanderwang,” a caption read.

Lisa now joins the slew of celebrities fronting high-end designers.

Singers Dua Lipa and Lisa’s own daughters Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin front Versace, model Hailey Bieber is the face of Saint Laurent, and singer Miley Cyrus handles Gucci.

Lisa Rinna describes her ‘California chic’ style

In 2019, Rinna opened up to Fashionista, talking all things style.

“I’ve always described my style as ‘comfy, cozy California chic.’ It’s just classic, simple, chic. Jackie Onassis and Audrey Hepburn are big style icons for me. I get my fashion ideas from every walk of life. It’s always changing,” she revealed, adding:

“I’ve always worked with stylists for red-carpet events, but I’ve never worked with one for everyday wardrobe. I so love to do it myself, but it’s gotten to be so big and there’s so much for me to do that I hired a stylist.”

