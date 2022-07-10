Lisa Rinna in tight swimsuit flaunts weekend body

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is showing off the bod and proving she’s looking better than ever at 58.

The reality star was quick to share her weekend swimsuit body via stories on her Instagram today, posting for her 3 million+ followers and in a stylish look.

Lisa Rinna delights in swimsuit at 58

Showing off her bee-stung pout as she posed confidently in selfie mode, Lisa proved she’s got an edge on the competition while modeling a red, clingy, and one-shouldered swimsuit.

Opting out of showing too much of her face, the Bravo star donned statement shades, plus a chic straw hat.

Lisa posted indoors and amid cream-colored walls as she dramatically threw out one arm – fans definitely saw the former Melrose Place star’s super-slim waistline as she made it clear today is sunbathing day.

Lisa offered no caption.

Lisa is happy to post the swimsuit body and happy to defend it when trolls rear their heads. In 2016, the star defended her figure after looking slim while bikini-clad, firing back at the haters and writing:

“Chill B*tches. My body is a healthy body. I am proud of my body, it is strong and healthy. We come in all shapes and sizes body-shaming is wrong on every level. It is a terrible message to send to our daughters.”

Rinna has also received hate as fans suggest her dieting ways may have influenced now-recovered daughter Amelia Hamlin’s teenage anorexia. Amelia, 21, worried fans in her late teens, but was already well into recovery in 2019.

Lisa Rinna says she’s a ‘dirty’ vegan

Lisa has opened up on her diet philosophies. “I don’t love to use the word diet because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more, moderation is key. I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it,” she told People. Adding that she’s been her “own dietician” for years, the mom of two continued as she touched on her workout regimen.

“I just think it’s really good to move everyday. I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane,” she added. Lisa trains six days per week, although her classes likely don’t include her calorie-burning and now-legendary home dance sessions, ones regularly posted to her Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.