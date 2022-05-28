Lisa Rinna in tight bodysuit for ’80s workout reminder

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna is taking it way back and throwing out retro ’80s workout vibes. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star might make 2022 headlines for her home sweatpants dances, but she was leading the way, OG style, in a video from before most members of Generation Z were born.

Posting for her 3 million+ Instagram followers last week, Lisa shared footage from her step aerobics class, one she led confidently via a group studio session – the 58-year-old once became pretty legendary for home workout videos such as Jive Jump Ballroom Bump: Dance Body Beautiful.

Lisa Rinna shows off throwback dance moves

The video showed Lisa in a skintight and strappy purple bodysuit.

Shaking her hips and rolling her arms around as she and her dance crew synchronized their movements, the Rinna Beauty founder showed off major ’80s style via peach-colored ankle warmers and pale sneakers, also rocking the choppy short hairdo she’s kept up for decades.

“Me trying any workout to get in shape for summer,” an amusing meme caption read.

Lisa, meanwhile, wrote: “It’s time.”

Lisa has clocked over 800,000 views for her video. The mom of two’s workout videos include her Learn & Burn: Dance Body Beautiful DVD and her Morning Stretch in 1991.

Lisa Rinna says workouts are like ‘brushing’ her teeth

Lisa says it how it is.

“I started working out at a very young age. I started playing competitive tennis, and I’ve worked out my whole life. For me, working out is like brushing my teeth,” she told OWN. Here, the star said she knows she got a good start – yup, her “good genes.”

“What I have found now and what I have evolved into really is yoga. I have a really strong yoga practice, and for my body type, that really works,” she added. Fellow celebrity yogis include Slide Away singer Miley Cyrus and Friends actress Jennifer Aniston.

Rinna was already shouting out 25+ years of her own yoga practice back in 2018 as she told UsWeekly: “Yoga has been my life savior for 26 years I’ve been practicing now. It’s my consistent … you know, I do many workouts and I go through lots of different things, but I think most consistently practicing yoga has been the most helpful in keeping myself grounded and somewhat space … somewhat…”

Elsewhere, Lisa remains in the news for the recent Season 12 kickoff of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.