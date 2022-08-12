Lisa Rinna in swimsuit addresses being a ‘queen’

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna wasn’t going to miss reposting the “queen” talk centering around her this week.

The reality star, 59, looked sensational in a swimsuit-clad photo shared to her Instagram stories on Thursday, one coming complete with major “queen” energy and leaving room for a little shade to those leaving unwelcome comments.

Posting for her 3 million+ followers, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a shot of herself looking glamorous as she modeled a strappy and skintight black bathing suit. Lisa also posed amid red inflatable props as she rocked a full face of makeup and flaunted her plump pout.

A caption, meanwhile, gushed over Lisa, with the user writing:

“@lisarinna you are a queen, you are light, and you [sic] incredibly brave.”

Here, the former Melrose Place actress had also been told: “As someone who gets this pain, shame on the people with the noise of evil.”

Lisa Rinna in a swimsuit. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna says being honest can equal hate

Lisa this year revealed that she absolutely does receive hate, but she touted a side to her that she feels trumps any influx of negativity.

The new Rinna Wines founder opened up to Newsweek back in May, revealing:

“No one’s more hated than someone who’s honest. The truth is a tough pill for people to take. What you see is what you get with me.”

Reality series do bring reality, but not always the full spectrum of what’s going on, per Lisa.

“I think what’s hard for me is you really only get to see me being my authentic self in this situation where bombs are thrown at me that are not thrown at me in life. So you don’t really get to see a full 360 view of how I am in all different situations, because of the way the show operates,” she continued.

Lisa Rinna is still having the last laugh

In 2020, Lisa proved that 57 isn’t too old to launch a beauty brand. In 2022, she’s showing that the same applies when aged 59.

Following the 2022 launch of Rinna Beauty, the star has now released her Rinna Wines collection. In addition to this, she’s landed herself a high-profile ambassador role for Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang’s bodywear line.

Lisa debuted her Alexander Wang gig earlier this year, posing in a headline-making splits photo as she showed off her trim figure in underwear and a tee while brandishing a vacuum cleaner.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.