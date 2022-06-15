Lisa Rinna in string bikini needs a ‘day off’

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna knows when she needs time off. The 58-year-old Bravo star is also always up on meme culture – her latest Instagram post showed her bikini-clad as she delivered a little sass action, drawing on the viral “Well, let me tell you THIS Linda” video from 2015.

Posting for her 3.4+ million followers today, Lisa showed off her famous swimsuit body, and the caption was the icing on the cake.

Lisa Rinna knows her memes in skimpy bikini

Lisa’s photo showed her on a boat and at the wheel as she was photographed candidly, wet-haired, and in a stringy halterneck bikini in pink gold, and red.

Flaunting her super-fit figure in the halter two-piece and grimacing with a wave – seemingly for someone else, Lisa wrote:

“Your vacation request has been denied.”

“Me the same day:” followed it.

Taking to her caption, the Rinna Beauty founder quoted Jayla from Savannah, GA. In 2015, the then 3-year-old was filmed delivering her rant after being put on time out – the footage went viral in 2018. “Well let me tell you this Linda I need a day off…” she wrote.

The post was likely giving a nod to what looks like vacation time for Lisa. Co-star Erika Jayne is fresh from sharing a beachy shot featuring cast members from RHOBH. Lisa, meanwhile, has been busy celebrating daughter Amelia Hamlin turning 21. She’s also got her hands full with eldest daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, this as the mother and daughter release a lip collab with Lisa’s Rinna Beauty line.

Lisa Rinna upping her game with Rinna Beauty

Lisa dropped her makeup range in late 2020. “I think I’ve been in this business now, what, about 31 years? I’ve had a lot of time to try lipstick and lip glosses. [While creating my formulas] I was super, super picky and super, super hands-on. It took me a very long time because I’m very, very picky about the texture and the feel of my lipstick and my lip pencil and especially my lip gloss,” she told Allure.

Name-dropping her model daughters, the former Melrose Place actress added: “Certainly my daughters are an inspiration. Every single second of every single day. I have so many great friends and so many beautiful friends. I mean, you just, you think of everybody and I’m so inspired by not only the girls on the show, Erika and Dorit and Kyle… all of my friends are beautiful, strong women.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.