Lisa Rinna in skintight black latex steals North West’s style

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna may be 59 years old, but her wardrobe didn’t reflect her chronological age as she rocked a tight leather bodysuit with oversized Yeezy shades.

The photo featured Lisa in selfie-mode wearing a long-sleeved, turtleneck bodysuit made of latex.

She kneeled on a circular pillow and took the picture from above while she pursed her already plump lips.

Lisa wore Yeezy shades similar to Kim Kardashian’s today and even sported Kim’s duck-face pose.

Eagle-eyed fans may remember this black outfit.

Lisa shared the latex selfie at the beginning of the week, but only recently did a “famous” face get wind of the soap opera actress stealing her style.

Lisa Rinna ‘threatened’ with cease and desist for copying style

A parody account called Norisblackbook shares photos of the fashionable child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North.

The account joked, “I’ve sent Rinna a cease and desist. The next step is legal action!” The comment was a reference to Lisa jacking North West’s style.

Any attention is welcome attention for Lisa, who quickly reposted the photo.

She shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram Stories and added a crying-laughter emoji as she appeared to appreciate the joke.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna will ‘do anything for a buck’

Lisa Rinna is known for doing anything for money, something she has proudly revealed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She appeared as a soap opera actress on Days of our Lives for nearly 20 years. But she never managed to hit the A-list like some of her counterparts.

In 2012, Lisa did an endorsement deal with Depends for adult diapers leading some to wonder if she had financial issues. However her husband, Harry Hamlin has seen more success as an actor, especially during the ’80s.

A quick look at Lisa’s IMDB shows she doesn’t have much going on at the time, except minor guest appearances and guest hosting for Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Lisa joined RHOBH in 2014 and has remained a divisive character on the show. Notably, she turned on her friend of 20 years, Denise Richards, likely securing her spot on the show for another season.

And although she may not be the most popular personality on Bravo, the steady paycheck probably offers the reality star incentive to continue behaving questionably.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.