Lisa Rinna in plunging swimsuit welcomes Hot Girl Summer

Lisa Rinna is showing off her sensational figure in a tight swimsuit as she shouts out a well-known phrase.

The Bravo star, 58, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday with a throwback to an animal-print swim look fans are likely familiar with – keeping up her art of social media engagement, though, Lisa added in a vote option as she gathered poll replies.

Lisa Rinna got swimsuit vibes for Hot Girl Summer 2022

Sending out a rather unimpressed facial expression as she sat on her bedroom floor, Lisa flaunted her fit frame in a strappy and low-cut swimsuit in zebra prints.

Adding in a bucket hat as she channeled the trend adored by model Hailey Bieber, the Rinna Beauty founder showed off her toned legs and cleavage, also flaunting the famous pout behind her 2020-dropped cosmetics line.

“Don’t tame her, Let her out, Honey,” a caption read, this a repost from a fan.

“Yes” and “No” were the vote options as the text also read: “COME TO ENERGY CAMP.” Just above Lisa’s head, text read: “HELLO, HOT GIRL SUMMER.”

Lisa was, of course, using the well-known phrase and hit track from rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The reality star, followed by over 3 million on Instagram, had initially posted the shot in March, as she wrote: “Mood.” Fans left the former Melrose Place star over 12,000 likes.

Eyes are always on Lisa’s figure, particularly since she’s admitted to having a slightly messed-up relationship with food – she’s linked it to being in the showbiz industry, per a reveal to Bravo host Andy Cohen.

Lisa Rinna reveals full workout routine

In 2015, Rinna told her website readers, “I get asked a lot what my workout routine looks like in any given week. Most times you’ll see me post pics on my Instagram from a hike or maybe you’ve seen paparazzi pics of me coming out of yoga or spin class. Whatever it is, I always feel amazing when I’m done.”

She added, “So, in a normal week I mostly do yoga which is typically an hour long class. Sometimes I like to go hiking or head to Soul Cycle for spin class and that’s it! I mix it up, usually doing something 5-6 days a week, but really, I just do it when I can.”

From a fan perspective, though, it looks like Lisa burns the most of her calories with those legendary Instagram dances. A recent one shouted out singer Beyonce’s new music.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.