Lisa Rinna is busting out moves from an ocean deck as she shows off her swimsuit figure and celebrates life.

Shouting out singer Beyonce, the reality star showed off her dancing skills and her killer figure in an Instagram video shared ahead of the weekend, posting for her 3 million+ followers and going “Cozy.”

Shaking her stuff in a plunging black bathing suit, the Bravo star added in glam touches via a slinky and lightweight duster, also rocking her signature bucket hat as she bopped around barefoot.

Enjoying the sunshine, Lisa worked her body, writing:

“She Cozy.”

Lisa is now somewhat iconic on the Instagram dances front – she’s busted out moves to pop sensation Billie Eilish, plus legend Michael Jackson.

Lisa has been busy this month. Alongside launching her Rinna Wines brand, the mom of two has been on TV – three days ago, she was a guest on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, of course posting the moment to her social media. Thanking Live! and posing with host Ryan Seacrest, she wrote: “Thank you @livekellyandryan,” also thanking Kelly Ripa and the production lead.

Lisa continues to garner attention for looking super fit as she approaches 60. The star, however, tells fans that she doesn’t train at all over on her website.

Lisa Rinna says she doesn’t work out ‘at all’

“I don’t work out at all. It just doesn’t fit into the schedule and that’s okay. You can’t put too much pressure on fitting your workout in all the time because sometimes it just can’t happen and you should be okay with that,” Lisa writes, adding:

“My one piece of advice though is finding more than one form of exercise that you love to do and then mixing it up. One day do the pilates, and then the next day you play tennis. Maybe you can even incorporate a Friday night salsa dancing class with your girlfriends! You gotta keep it fresh to keep yourself interested.”

Lisa Rinna super busy in 2022

Alongside promoting the series she stars on, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is busy juggling promotional gigs and two businesses. Last month, Lisa was unveiled as the new face of Alexander Wang bodywear.

Lisa is also continuing to run her 2020-founded Rinna Beauty brand, one now popular for its Lip Kits and boasting collabs with daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.