Lisa Rinna in open bathrobe for business

Lisa Rinna at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna is running her business like a pro and braving a rather open bathrobe to promote it.

The Bravo star continues to enjoy success with her Rinna Beauty brand, one she launched back in 2020 and at the age of 57.

Last week, the reality star posted via her Rinna Beauty Instagram account, showing off her flawless figure and making sure her products continue to fly off shelves.

A boomerang with a split effect showed Lisa twice over as she got glammed up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sat smiling while a makeup artist applied blush to her cheeks.

Wearing only a fluffy white bathrobe tied at the waist and showing a fair amount of chest, Lisa sizzled as she drew attention to her age-defying body, also rocking her usual choppy pixie cut and a perfect face of makeup. Fans saw Lisa in heavy foundation and winged eyeliner, plus a glossy lip that highlighted her famous, plump pout.

Lisa appeared to be in a good mood. She told fans:

“Ready for the close up. @lisarinna in #RinnBeauty.”

Lisa Rinna gives Kylie Jenner a run for her money with Lip Kits

Rinna Beauty is best known for its lip products, with Lisa proving that mogul Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one who can retail a Lip Kit.

The former Melrose Place actress retails her own, and shade names include Showstopper and Legends Only. A Lip Kit from Rinna Beauty starts at $45 and also offers collab options as Lisa joins forces with daughters Amelia and Delila Hamlin.

“It’s been in the works a long, long time. It was something that seemed like the perfect fit, [to] start a lip line. I first wanted to do it… I would say at least 10 years ago, maybe even more. I kept getting close to finding the right partner, the right cosmetic company to work with,” Lisa told Allure in 2020.

Lisa Rinna fought tooth and nail to launch brand

Lisa continued that “every single time, it fell through. The deal didn’t work.” She even wound up asking herself if she should abandon the cosmetics area altogether, although she persevered to get her brand going. It looks like the effort paid off.

Also retailing makeup are reality stars Kim Kardashian and Savannah Chrisley.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.