Lisa Rinna in naked bath soak helps Kim Kardashian

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna is happy to show that her beauty brand isn’t the only one she’ll promote.

The Bravo star this week posted to her TikTok while enjoying a bath soak, also bigging up mogul Kim Kardashian’s 2022-launched SKKN by Kim skincare brand.

Lisa addressed her followers while gushing over Kim’s products, also offering insight into her own self-care.

Going selfie mode and close up as she lay in a tub while in her birthday suit, Lisa spoke to her fans, saying:

“I….love this skincare line so much,” as she held up a circular tub of a SKKN product.

Wearing her hair scraped back and backed by the tub, plus a shelf showing family photos and a candle, the reality star added: “SKKN. I love Kim Kardashian’s skincare line. I think it’s fantastic.”

Lisa added that she loves the scent, although she didn’t just outline one brand. The mom of two also name-dropped Dr. Barbara Sturm.

“I love this line so much,” she continued.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa also mentioned former Bravo star Bethenny Frankel, whom she claims said that she “didn’t” like Kim’s brand, but for Lisa, the Hulu star’s products are a winner. Lisa added a #skkn and #drsturm to her post, plus a #skincare. Lisa does not retail skincare products, but her Rinna Beauty line does offer makeup, including Lip Kits – these are retailed by Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner.

Lisa Rinna has high hopes for Rinna Beauty brand

Lisa dropped her Rinna Beauty line in 2020 at the age of 57.

“Rinna Beauty is going to be a lifestyle brand. But we started with three lip kits — in nude, nude-pink, and nude-coral, because that is what I wear,” she told Allure.

The L.A.-based star continued that “I think I’ve been in this business now, what, about 31 years? I’ve had a lot of time to try lipstick and lip glosses.”

In 2022, Lisa added to her entrepreneur portfolio by founding Rinna Wines. She juggles her brands alongside continuing her reality career on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna promotes Kanye West brand Yeezy

Earlier this summer, Lisa made headlines for promoting Yeezy, the brand founded by Kim’s ex Kanye West.

Lisa posted to her Instagram in August while in a tight black catsuit and futuristic Yeezy shades. “YXYGAP,” she wrote, shouting out Yeezy’s collab with casual apparel brand GAP.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.