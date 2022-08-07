Lisa Rinna in braless tank top shows off weekend moves

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is busting out her signature moves for some weekend Instagram action.

The Bravo star, 59, is now renowned for her social media dances, and fans were treated to a new one as she uploaded a video on Sunday.

Posting for her 3 million+ followers, the new Rinna Wines founder shook her stuff in a casual and low-key outfit as she went braless, opting for an all-black wardrobe and an ensemble that low-key flaunted her toned figure.

Dancing to Trap Remix’s Peaky Blinders, Lisa showed off her bopping from a scenic outdoor terrace overlooking green lawns and distant mountains – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sashayed around barefoot in black sweatpants, adding in a clingy black tank top as she ditched her bra.

Also rocking her beloved bucket hat, the 2022 Alexander Wang promo face wrote:

“My interpretive Peaky Blinders theme song dance. You’re welcome.”

Lisa’s dances have, across the years, come to a wide variety of music, not limited to Billie Eilish, Michael Jackson, and Beyonce.

Lisa Rinna expands empire with Rinna Wines

Lisa’s IG might be packed with goofy dances, but it’s serious business for the mom of two, who is fresh from dropping her Rinna Wines brand. “There is something about sparkling wines that are so chic and inspire joy and fun. We created Rinna Wines to bring something new and exciting to the table – an approachable yet affordable way to enjoy French bubbles,” she revealed in a statement.

Three days ago, and while sharing a photo of her bottles, the former Melrose Place star told fans: “Hello Gorgeous!!!!

Sparkling Brut Rose and Brut I’m beyond thrilled and excited to announce The first of the Rinna Wines Collection!!!”

In 2020, Lisa branched into the makeup business with the launch of Rinna Beauty.

Lisa Rinna going strong with Rinna Beauty

Proving you don’t need to be Kylie Jenner to sell a lip kit, Lisa became popular as she retailed her version – she’s also brought fans makeup collabs with daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle.

“I’ve had people ask me over the years, “What’s your lipstick, what color are you wearing?” I’ve always done a lip liner, a lipstick, and a lip gloss. That’s always my go-to. Of course I want to go into everything down the line. Rinna Beauty is going to be a lifestyle brand,” she told Allure.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.