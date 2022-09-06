Lisa Rinna in braless tank shows weekend moves

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Lisa Rinna is back to her dance moves, this time with a “Gangster’s Paradise” edge.

The Bravo star, 59, has reached somewhat of a legendary status for busting out dance moves on Instagram, and her latest video adds to the pile.

Posting just before Labor Day weekend, Lisa showed off her abilities with Leslie Jordan as the two enjoyed a virtual dance party.

The Rinna Beauty founder posted for her 3 million+ followers, showing off her toned figure in a braless look and throwing in her signature bucket hat finish.

Shaking her stuff from her L.A. mansion’s bedroom, the mom of two danced while in black yoga pants and a skintight and sleeveless gray tank top, adding in pops of red from her hat and wearing low-key sneakers in gray. She and 67-year-old Leslie were seen dancing to Gangster’s Paradise by Coolio, with the Call Me Kat star joining Lisa via video link.

Lisa showed off her toned legs and slender physique while delivering her dance, writing:

“Been spending most our lives living in the Gangsta’s Paradise. 🧡 @thelesliejordan.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is known for picking iconic tracks and artists for her home dances. She’s done it with legend Michael Jackson, pop star Billie Eilish, and R&B queen Beyonce.

Lisa Rinna goes full Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga

Shortly before sharing her video, Lisa posed in a look recreating mogul Kim Kardashian’s recent Balenciaga outfits.

The former Melrose Place actress updated her account in an electric blue and slinky dress with gloves, just as 41-year-old Kim was making headlines for dropping a new Balenciaga campaign in a blue dress.

Channeling the former E! star and tagging the luxury Spanish designer, Lisa sizzled in her braless number, writing: “Balenciaga.”

Lisa Rinna gets out what she puts in

Lisa is going places in 2022 this as she doubles down on business with the launch of Rinna Wines. In 2020, she launched the popular makeup brand Rinna Beauty.

“I really believe that you get what you put out there. If you want something, you can have it. It’s really just a matter of allowing ourselves to get what we want. So many of us sabotage ourselves so that we endlessly don’t get what we want, I believe. Can we all collectively agree to put an end to that?” she told fans on her website.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.