Lisa Rinna in braless dress pulls a Kim Kardashian

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close-up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money.

The Bravo star is fresh from sharing a new look, one coming just as mogul Kim makes headlines for stunning in a blue dress for a new Balenciaga campaign.

Lisa, 59, proved two could play at this game as she channeled 41-year-old Kim’s 2022 style. She posed in a jaw-dropping and slinky braless dress, with the look very much embracing the figure-hugging maxi dresses Kim has been wearing all year.

Lisa updated her account, shouting out the luxury Spanish brand that Kim now fronts.

The photo showed the former Melrose Place actress posing confidently while pouting. Lisa highlighted her trim frame in a plunging and long-sleeved dress in electric blue, one boasting the all-in-one gloved finish that Balenciaga is making iconic.

Lisa showcased her plump pout as she posed by metallic sliding doors, adding glittering and drop diamond earrings, plus a dramatic makeup finish complete with thick lashes and a heavy bronzer.

In her caption, Lisa only wrote, “Balenciaga.”

Lisa Rinna looks like Kim Kardashian’s twin

Last night, Kim fronted media outlets for sizzling in a lighter blue and likewise clingy dress as she dropped a new Balenciaga campaign on her Instagram. The Hulu star posed showing off her 21-pound weight loss in a floor-length and backless dress, adding in matching shades and writing, “BALENCIAGA.”

Of course, Lisa had used the exact same caption as the former E! star.

Lisa might not be fronting Balenciaga, but she’s got her own designer brand deal. Earlier this year, she was unveiled as the new face of Alexander Wang bodywear with some very fun photos.

Lisa Rinna knows her high-end brands

Lisa is known for showing off her designer goods on social media – from Fendi to Chanel.

As to wearing luxe labels on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she’s told Fashionista, “I’ve had such a great time creating looks with her for the show. We’re able to take it to the next level. I do a scene at the very end of the season — the final party — and I wear this great leopard-print Balmain dress with a short blonde platinum wig. It’s so fun.”

“We’re all good shoppers. We’ve been shopping together in Dubai, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Berlin,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.