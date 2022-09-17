Lisa Rinna in braless and backless dress offers ‘sneak peek’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna in pink dress. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is pretty in pink, with a silk gown crafted perfectly to her 59-year-old body.

She shared the clip on her Instagram page, where she often shares dancing videos and selfies.

Lisa revealed in the caption that the latest post was part of an unnamed Rinna Beauty promotion.

The latest share featured Lisa in slow motion as she walked away from the camera and toward a set. There was a team of artists and stylists in the background, some holding cameras and recording the former soap opera star.

Lisa sported her brown hair in a high ponytail, a departure from the bob she sported for nearly two decades.

Lisa strutted in a braless and backless pink satin gown as the barefoot beauty got to work promoting one of her brands. Nicki Minaj’s summer hit, Super Freaky Girl, played in the background.

Lisa Rinna goes braless and backless in a pink gown

She walked through a crowd of employees in the slow-motion video before moving her arms expressively and making her way to a bed. The bed was decorated with plush blankets, stylish throws, and decorative pillows.

Lisa threw her arms in the air before turning around to face the camera and striking a final pose by the bed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her caption read, “A little sneak peek #RinnaBeauty coming soon. 💋.”

Lisa Rinna is ready to reveal her truth at RHOBH reunion

Last week, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reconvened to film the reunion.

Ahead of the big day, Lisa Rinna revealed that she was ready to share her truth and posted a text message from Kyle Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton.

The texts, allegedly from Kathy, began, “Please please do not say anything we discussed. Otherwise, it will make a huge scene that everyone gets dragged into. No bueano.”

A second text, which Lisa also said was from Kathy, “Please it goes further than you would want to know. Silence is golden. I am staying silent.”

Fans speculate that the texts involve the highly-anticipated Aspen trip, where Kathy is alleged to go on a tirade, which has been teased all season and before the season began.

In other RHOBH news, Diana allegedly did not attend the reunion but appeared at the taping virtually from Hawaii, where she has been vacationing with family.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.