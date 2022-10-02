Lisa Rinna in black latex reveals ‘Something’s Cooking’

Lisa Rinna is getting a lot of fan backlash amidst her feud with Kathy Hilton on RHOBH. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna has been dropping a lot of not-so-subtle hints lately.

This time, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to send viewers a message.

Lisa posed with her hair sleeked back and a smoky eye look.

She wore a black latex, sequin crop top with long sleeves and a matching skirt that stopped right below the knee.

She sat on a kitchen countertop and leaned on an old refrigerator, looking away from the camera. During so, she showed off some chandelier-like sparkly earrings.

The reality star wore some nude pumps, crossing her legs at her ankles. She captioned the post, “Something’s Cooking.”

She tagged her company, Rinna Beauty.

Lisa Rinna gets an unexpected shoutout

During the summer, Lisa received a shot out from an expected reality star.

Long Island USA star, Cely Vazquez, recently did a short video on her social media. She was holding the Delilah Kit.

She told her followers, “The Rinna Beauty Delilah Kit is literally perfect in every way,”

The reality star went on to reveal that she was a big fan of Lisa. She also made it clear that her post wasn’t sponsored by Rinna Beauty and that she genuinely liked the product.

Lisa Rinna has been getting some backlash lately

Lisa has been getting some fan backlash this season because she feuded with Kathy Hilton.

The Rinna Beauty founder said that Kathy had a breakdown in Aspen and threatened to take down the show along with having unkind words about every one of her casemates.

She also shared a private text message Kathy sent her, to ask her to not mention her meltdown to anyone.

In the last episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers saw Lisa confront Kathy at the home of her sister, Kyle Richards.

Although Kathy apologized for her behavior in Aspen, during the cast trip, the soap opera star was not having it.

She said that Kathy had “a black heart” and that she needed some help.

Viewers said that Lisa isn’t one to talk as she had multiple moments on the show where she was unhinged.

One fan of the show wrote, “Lisa Rinna has no room to tell Kathy Hilton her grief tears ‘won’t work.’ Did she forget this ridiculous night of embarrassing and making everyone uncomfortable at a charity event?”

Lisa Rinna has no room to tell Kathy Hilton her grief tears “won’t work”. Did she forget this ridiculous night of embarrassing and making everyone uncomfortable at a charity event? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/YhMdQO0zJS — Chris S. (@Sparky_Doodle) September 30, 2022

Lisa Rinna had lashed out at Sutton and a few minutes later, she said she acted out of control because she was grieving her mother who had just passed.

Another fan pointed out a moment where Sutton was once again at the receiving end of Lisa’s wrath. She had even yelled at the southern belle telling her she would “cut [her] down!”

The fan pointed out, “I’m pretty sure Lisa Rinna was having a psychotic break and needs help to figure out why she has a black heart.”

I’m pretty sure Lisa Rinna was having a psychotic break and needs help to figure out why she has a black heart! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/SHvHPul0B4 — ALasVegasHousewife ✨ (@AVegasHousewife) September 30, 2022

During the latest episode, Kathy herself reminded viewers of how Lisa treated her sister, Kim Richards. She said, “I can’t imagine anybody could scare Lisa Rinna. I am constantly reminded of the situation with my sister Kim. She got physical.”

Kathy: “I can’t imagine anybody could scare Lisa Rinna. I am constantly reminded of the situation with my sister Kim. She got physical.”



Justice for Kim #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/Rnxx98fphQ — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 29, 2022

During a cast trip to Amsterdam, Lisa got upset when Kim told her, “Let’s talk about the husband.” Lisa went into a blinded rage, broke a glass of water, and even attempted to grab Kim’s neck all the while screaming, “You never go after my husband!”

Given all that, viewers think it’s a little hypocritical that Lisa is saying she has PTSD because Kathy had an alleged little nervous breakdown in Aspen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.