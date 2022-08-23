Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is doubling down on the swimwear and showing off her home baking skills.

The reality star has already made headlines this month for showing off her ageless bikini body at 59, and she was back for more over the weekend.

In a massive photo dump posted for her 3 million+ followers, Lisa shared her fun activities, along with her sensational figure via multiple swim looks.

The mom of two opened up with a photo to proudly show off her apple pie. With a soft, golden crust, the pie looked perfect — with HH stabbed into it likely shouting out her husband Harry Hamlin.

Lisa also shared lake trip moments, where she was seen climbing out of the water while wearing a skimpy black bikini. She showed off her fabulous legs and abs, then shared a concert venue following her recent Harry Styles gig attendance before returning in a green swimsuit with a Harry Styles mug.

Lisa also shared a bear she spotted in the water, with more photos showing off her fabulous swimsuit body as she posed outdoors. “CA Photo Dump eh,” she wrote.

Lisa had shown plenty more bikini action just days earlier, this as she shared a deck shot of herself in a skimpy swim look and hat. The former Melrose Place actress leaned forward to accentuate her curves, writing, “Sun’s out bun’s out.”

Lisa has also been busy launching a new business.

Lisa Rinna launches Rinna Wines business in 2022

In early August, Lisa launched Rinna Wines, her second business venture since the 2020 launch of Rinna Beauty.

“There is something about sparkling wines that are so chic and inspire joy and fun,” she said in a statement. “We created Rinna Wines to bring something new and exciting to the table – an approachable yet affordable way to enjoy French bubbles.”

The brand is in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group. “We are proud to bring Rinna Wines to consumers this fall,” Kathy Reilly, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Prestige Beverage Group said, adding, “Lisa Rinna is an entertainment icon, and it has been a privilege to partner with her and bring these wines to life.”

Lisa Rinna still running Rinna Beauty

Lisa has not abandoned Rinna Beauty and its Lip Kits.

In 2022, she’s dropping a collab with daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin – she’s already dropped ones with her youngest, Amelia Hamlin.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.