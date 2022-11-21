Lisa Rinna in bikini shows off ‘more boots’

Lisa Rinna is at home in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is no stranger to rocking her bikini body.

While in a teeny tiny animal print bikini, the brunette showed off her latest accessory.

She wrote what appears to be, “I’ve got some more boots!” However, the beginning half of the sentence was hidden by her Instagram photo and name.

Lisa posed in a bedroom setting, wearing only her thigh-high tan leather boots and the tiny bikini. She stood next to a bed, with the light from the window hitting her just right.

Her right arm rested across her perfectly-toned abs as she channeled the perfect model pose.

The former soap star knows what’s trendy, and she nails it.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna launches Rinna Wines

Listen, if there’s a business opportunity, Lisa Rinna is down to hear about it.

She is an entrepreneur, and Rinna Wines is just her latest venture. Her lip products have done incredibly well for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, so this was naturally the next step.

Currently, there are two options available for purchase. The Brut and the Brut Rosè. Fans and followers who want to try the wines will have to search for a location that carries them.

Lisa goes all in when she launches a brand, and this is her latest baby. The website describes the wines as “Made for unfiltered, uninhibited moments, Rinna Wines is delicately effervescent, vibrant, and refreshing. Pop the cork when you’re around the people who allow you to be your boldest, truest self.”

Will Lisa Rinna return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would typically be filming right now. However, following an intense season, they have extended their break for the cast and crew to get some time off.

Lisa Rinna stirred the pot last season. A lot. The situation between her and Kathy Hilton was a big deal and carried over into the reunion. While there wasn’t a resolution, it looks like what happened in Aspen fractured several of the bonds among the cast members.

It’s unclear whether Rinna will return to RHOBH or if she will walk away. She’s been a huge part of the franchise and seemingly made it out unscathed despite always being in the middle of something. Her friend, though, can’t say the same.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.