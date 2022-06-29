Lisa Rinna in bikini shares 9 versions of herself

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna‘s fans got her nine times over today – bikini included.

The Bravo star, 58, kept reality lovers on their toes as she posted stories for her 3.4 million followers on Wednesday, reposting from a fan and seemingly thinking it was good enough to share.

Lisa Rinna is 9 times the trouble with fun post

The post announced: “Which Lisa Rinna r u today?” and fans had a lot to look at.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had reposted a collage with nine shots of herself neatly fitted into a square. The first showed the Rinna Beauty founder looking a cross between exasperated and pulling a Kim Kardashian cry-face.

Next up was a sizzling bikini top selfie as Lisa showcased her figure in a black swimwear top, also rocking a cowboy hat. The attitude came out in the third snap as Lisa threw out the middle finger, with the second line of photos beginning with the former Melrose Place star looking shocked as she wore hoop earrings.

Also included was some dancing, plus a shot of Lisa stuffing her face with chips.

“@lisarinna I’m definitely at 8 today lol,” the fan wrote, seemingly indicating that it was a cheat day.

Nine photos of Lisa Rinna in a square. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa’s Instagram has been all kinds of busy of late. Alongside promos for Season 12 of RHOBH, the star has been promoting her latest makeup collab, one bringing in model daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa has also been sharing photos of her daughters as they both front luxury designer Versace this year – earlier this month, the wife to Harry Hamlin posted to celebrate daughter Amelia Hamlin turning 21.

One week ago, and marking her rock-solid marriage to actor Harry, Lisa marked Father’s Day, sharing throwbacks of herself, Harry, and the couple’s two girls and writing: “Happy Father’s Day Harry Hamlin. You are the greatest Dad! Our girls are so lucky to have you! You’re a superstar among dads- cheers to you we love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and a very Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads and Happy Heavenly Father’s Day to my Dad Frank.”

Lisa Rinna drops new Lip Kit with daughter Delilah Belle

June brings Lip Kit shoppers the Delilah Kit – the product is also proof that makeup mogul Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one who can sell a Lip Kit.

“Nude Pink Gorgeousness. The Delilah Lip kit is a MUST HAVE!” And while the lipstick and gloss combo is surely a hit, followers were more focused on the mother-daughter duo’s ethereal glow,” a June post alerted fans, urging them to shop.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.