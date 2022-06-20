Lisa Rinna in bikini for Father’s Day celebration

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna has joined the slew of celebrities marking Father’s Day this year.

The Bravo star, 58, took to Instagram on June 19 to honor her father, dads in general, plus husband Harry Hamlin – the actor is father to Lisa’s daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle. Sharing throwbacks of the family and taking fans way back to when her daughters were kids, the reality star opened with a vacation shot, showing her in a bikini.

Lisa Rinna gushes over Harry Hamlin on Father’s Day

The gallery opened with everyone posing in a row and backed by ocean waters and distant hills.

Delilah and Amelia, seen on the far left, were likely under ten at the time. Over on the right, a shirtless Harry was posing in orange swim trunks with one arm around Lisa, who stunned with her fit figure on display via a mismatched and strapless bikini.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also included a black-and-white photoshoot from when her girls were even younger, plus plenty more family action that included her mom Lois Rinna.

“Happy Father’s Day Harry Hamlin. You are the greatest Dad! Our girls are so lucky to have you! You’re a superstar among dads- cheers to you we love you so much! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and a very Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads and Happy Heavenly Father’s Day to my Dad Frank,” a caption read.

Lisa lost dad Frank back in 2016. One year earlier, Frank was hospitalized with pneumonia. “The World lost a Great Man today……Heaven got a great Angel. I love you Dad,” Lisa captioned a touching Instagram post to announce her father’s passing.

Her 70-year-old husband, Harry Hamlin, is very much alive and kicking. The Clash of the Titans star married Lisa in 1997, following failed marriages to Desperate Housewives actress Nicolette Sheridan and first wife, Laura Johnson.

Lisa Rinna’s husband dishes on her 25-year marriage

In February, Harry opened up to People to reveal the secret of his long-last marriage.

“[The secret is] being diametrically opposite. I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons,” he said. Here, Lisa chimed in, stating: “We’ll be married for 25 years in March, and I’ve worked hard. So I’ve picked out a very nice diamond.”

Discussing their early dating days, Harry told the outlet: “She played hard to get.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.