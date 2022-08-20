Lisa Rinna in bikini dance predicts being unpopular

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna had a feeling hate might come as she updated her Instagram while bopping around in a bikini last week.

The reality star, 59, is known for her somewhat legendary social media dances, ones that have brought her shaking it to everyone from Billie Eilish to Beyonce.

In a new share, the former Melrose Place actress picked the Renaissance icon and a track from her new album, also showing off her sensational figure in a skimpy bikini.

Shaking her hips and boogying around from her luxurious living room, Lisa showcased her toned figure while barefoot, also opting for a fun green shade of swimwear.

The mom of two added in a summery and large hat, going makeup-free and drawing attention to her sculpted abs and super-shapely legs. Jamming out and adding in sparkly filters, Lisa wrote:

“This will p*ss a lot of people off. Good.”

Lisa also delivers moves from her pristine bedroom – fans of her her Instagram will know she’s also into Michael Jackson and former One Direction singer Harry Styles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa Rinna doesn’t care if she looks ‘silly’

The Rinna Beauty founder, now also CEO of her Rinna Wines brand, opened up, per NY Post, earlier this year, confirming she’s 100% okay being herself. “Right now, in my life, I’m really very free. I’m not self-conscious, I’ll do anything. And that makes it easy,” she said during a shoot, adding: “I don’t know how I got to this point, all I know is it’s really nice. I don’t care if I look silly, and it’s super freeing.”

Confirming that there is a bit of a character going on in her on-screen appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa continued: “The person that’s on the show is a version of me for when people are, like, throwing sh*t at me. I do things on the show that I would never do in real life. My real life is very lovely and calm.”

Lisa Rinna having the last laugh with successful brand

How well Rinna Wines will do, only time will tell. Lisa is, however, enjoying success via her 2020-dropped Rinna Beauty brand, a company Lisa wants to be a lifestyle one.

Rinna Beauty is known for its Lip Kits, plus collabs with both of Lisa’s daughters: Amelia Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.