Lisa Rinna in bikini dance goes cowboy style

Lisa Rinna is back in her bikini and cowboy hat for another legendary home dancing session. The reality star, 58, made 2019 headlines for jamming out to Grammy winner Billie Eilish as she flaunted her killer bikini body, and it looks like she isn’t done sharing the footage.

Posting to Instagram this week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reminded her followers that age is but a number, totally proving that approaching 60 and dancing to a teen pop icon go hand-in-hand.

Lisa Rinna’s back in a bikini dance throwback

Lisa Rinna’s video, quickly gaining views, showed her indoors and in a living room. The former Melrose Place actress was all rock-hard abs and tan as she danced around in a tiny and multicolor striped bikini, delighting her 3.2 million followers and going cowgirl style with her headwear.

Lisa flaunted her gym-honed legs alongside her toned shoulders, with major attitude coming through as she shimmied around to “bad guy.” Over 300,000 views were logged before the video was 14 hours old.

“Bad guy,” Lisa wrote, even throwing in a fun cowboy hat emoji.

See more from Lisa after the 58 seconds of footage.

Lisa was taking a risk by reposting her dance. Back in 2019, the Rinna Beauty founder was slammed by haters for her moves, although she made headlines for firing back, writing: “I love how this p-sses so many of you off” with a cry-face emoji. Lisa’s dances have also included music from Michael Jackson and Bobby Brown and seem to be an unofficial fitness routine for her.

Lisa Rinna goes super healthy

The L.A.-based star 100 percent fits the healthy living Hollywood mold.

“I just think it’s really good to move every day,” she told People. “I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane.” As to nutrition, the “dirty vegan” has revealed:

“I’ve been my own dietician and workout therapist for years. I think you have to listen to your body.” Rinna has, however, come under fire from fans alleging that her super-healthy eating in some way influenced daughter Amelia Hamlin’s anorexia. The model and ex to Scott Disick bravely went public with her eating disorder in her late teens and is now recovered.

In 2019, Lisa also admitted to “probably” having food issues on account of the industry she works in. “But I’ve been the same weight ever since I was 20,” she told Andy Cohen, adding: “But I’m not bulimic, I don’t believe I’m anorexic. I mean, we’ve talked about it. I’ve gone to therapy. I can’t blame myself, but again, I blame myself.”