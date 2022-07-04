Lisa Rinna in American flag bikini for Fourth of July

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna is upping the Independence Day action as she ushers in the Fourth of July in a star-spangled bikini.

The 58-year-old reality star took fans on a trip down memory lane as she posted her famous American flag bikini photo. While her three million+ followers might have seen the snap before, it looks like the share was still well-received.

Lisa Rinna celebrates Fourth of July in patriotic bikini

Back in 2018, Lisa was already making headlines for having posted the same patriotic shot four years in a row.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Monday share showed her abs out and looking sensational as she splashed about shallow ocean waters.

Flaunting her figure in a skimpy American flag bikini, Lisa threw her arms out to either side of her. Snapped with an open mouth as she showed off her choppy bob, the mom of two highlighted her shredded torso as she celebrated the calendar date – a swipe right showed an RHOBH scene with meme text reading:

“Lisa Rinna, that time of year has arrived.”

“US,” a caption read with various emojis, including heart ones in the colors of the U.S. flag, plus a hot dog one.

Lisa joins the slew of celebrities this year celebrating the Fourth of July. Singer Katy Perry, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Bravo costar Denise Richards have all marked the day – also marking the holiday weekend has been the Kardashian-Jenner family, plus lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

Earlier this year, Lisa confirmed her self-assured personality as she opened up to NY Post. The former Melrose Place star told the media outlet: “I say yes more than I say no. Right now, in my life, I’m really very free. I’m not self-conscious, I’ll do anything. And that makes it easy.”

Touching on the persona she portrays on-screen, Lisa continued: “The person that’s on the show is a version of me for when people are, like, throwing sh*t at me. I do things on the show that I would never do in real life. My real life is very lovely and calm.”

Lisa Rinna gives fans fresh merch in 2022

Lisa made 2020 headlines for launching Rinna Beauty. Proving that Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one who can sell a Lip Kit, the L.A.-based star has been retailing her own version for $45, although some versions retail for $49.

2022 brings the Delilah Lip Kit, Lisa’s collab with model daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin. The release follows a similar collab with Lisa’s youngest daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.