Lisa Rinna looks incredible on 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards red carpet.

Lisa Rinna dazzled in an all-black look.

She posed for an at-home photoshoot while leaning against the fridge in her kitchen.

The reality star wore a sleeveless black jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck.

The jumpsuit was by the popular designer Michael Kors.

She paired it with a black faux fur jacket draped around her shoulders and black heels.

From her bikini looks to wearing black latex, Lisa has proven that she is definitely a fashionista.

Lisa Rinna’s sequin look

This isn’t the only incredible outfit Lisa has worn. She recently shared a full-sequin look, which she posed for on top of a kitchen counter, with her 3.5 million followers.

She wore a black sequin crop top with a matching pencil skirt, showing off her toned legs. The long-sleeve look was styled by Marie-Lou Bartoli.

Lisa complemented the outfit with silver dangling earrings, pink velvet heels, and a smokey eyeshadow look.

Her updo was done by celebrity hairstylist Brian Fisher, who has also worked with Mindy Kaling and Chloe Bennet.

Lisa Rinna’s new company

Besides her successful career for being a reality star, and her past acting career, Lisa is also known for her signature lip look.

Back in 2020, she surprised her fans when she announced the launch of her own makeup brand Rinna Beauty. The company ranges from bold lipsticks to colorful eyeshadow palettes. Lisa is the co-owner of the brand, in partnership with SEL Beauty.

The reality star frequently shares photos of herself wearing the products from the collection on her social media.

Lisa recently opened up about creating the names of the products and what she thinks about the brand as a whole.

In an interview with Allure, she said, “I’m having so much fun creating this, that I want you to have fun getting it home, buying it, stealing it, wearing it, playing with it. The names are certainly fun and there’s a sense of humor to absolutely everything.

She also revealed that the idea for launching the business did not come out of the blue. Lisa continued, “I’ve always wanted to do something with these lips. I finally feel like we’re getting to do it and have fun and have a sense of humor, and really bring quality items that I just absolutely love, that my heart and soul are in and part of.”

Rinna Beauty, which is both vegan and cruelty-free, is currently only sold on the company’s website. Lisa has not announced whether or not she is planning to expand the brand into stores.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.