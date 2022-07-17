Lisa Rinna impresses in tight white bikini on her birthday

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is stunning in a plunging white bikini while celebrating her birthday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star celebrated her age and body as she updated her Instagram last week, posting hot white photos of herself in a skimpy two-piece looking youthful.

Posing from a chic outdoor terrace, Lisa flaunted her cleavage and trim figure in a clingy and low-cut bikini in white.

Delivering a slight squat as she showcased her super-toned legs, the mom of two placed one hand near each knee, also angling her face towards the camera to flaunt her plump pout.

Accessorizing her swimwear with ’80s-style shades and wearing her hair slicked back, Lisa wowed in her Alexander Wang swim look, writing:

“59.” She added a crown emoji.

Lisa Rinna lands Alexander Wang deal

The Alexander Wang tag was not a random gesture. Shortly after marking her birthday via multiple bikini posts, Lisa updated to announce she is now fronting the Taiwanese-American designer. Posing from a floor and in the splits while brandishing a vacuum cleaner, Lisa showed off her flexibility and her figure as she wrote:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s called multi-tasking.💋whenever, wherever. shop bodywear, a collection of everyday essentials combining underwear and loungewear. online and in-store now at @alexanderwangny.”

Also fronting Alexander Wang via its Swim line is 21-year-old model daughter Amelia Hamlin – clearly, the deal runs in the family.

Lisa Rinna says looking ageless is all about ‘maintenance’

Lisa has opened up about maintaining her looks as she approaches 60. “It’s all about maintenance,” she told Vogue before listing her favorite skincare products. “All of this is important for your skin, but I truly believe it also starts from the inside, so when I’ve overdone it, or I’ve had late nights, I’ve maybe had a few too many cocktails, my skin will show it,” Lisa added. The star here also quoted 2021-deceased mom Lois, who told her: “You’ll feel a lot better if you just put a little blush on!”

Lisa seems to be enjoying more success with age. In 2020, she dropped her Rinna Beauty line. Proving that mogul Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one who can sell Lip Kits, Lisa is retailing hers from $45, also boasting Lip Kit collabs with daughters Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.