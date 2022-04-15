Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Lisa Rinna impresses in braless minidress


Leave a Comment
Lisa Rinna poses close up
Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna impresses her 3.2 million Instagram followers in an impossibly leggy and stylish look. The 58-year-old Bravo star continues to make headlines for upping her fashion game as she approaches 60, and it was a flawless finish on Thursday as she posted a video summary of her look.

Going fabulous, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gained over 70,000 views in under 24 hours for being filmed in a 360 while showing off her figure, with the look also seeing her rock the braless trend.

Lisa Rinna shows off a fabulous new look

Lisa was shouting out two brands in her post, going both $$$ and $ as she name-dropped fast-fashion giant Forever21 and designer Herve Leger. The mom of two went bright in a bustier-style and plunging red minidress, going maxi on the flesh flash as she showed off her tiny waist and killer legs.

Lisa paired her figure-hugging dress with a chic, hot pink, and fitted blazer, with nude high heels adding even more glam. The former Melrose Place star further donned tinted shades and her signature choppy bob all blow-dried and highlighted.

Making sure the brands’ collab gets a mention, Lisa took to her caption for the obligatory shout-out.

“Such a lovely day with @forever21 & @herveleger and seeing their new exclusive collection!! 😍🙌🏼✨ #hervelegerxF21 #ad,” she wrote.

The designer energy is now all over Lisa’s Instagram – earlier this week, the star posed in a chic and monogrammed Gucci blazer. Back on March 8, and to mark International Women’s Day, Lisa posed for a triple generation shot including daughters Amelia and Delilah, with everyone clad in Chanel. In 2022, Lisa’s daughters are fronting luxury Italian designer Versace.

You Might Also Like:
Teen Mom 2 fans react to recent Jenelle Evans developments

Lisa Rinna is building an empire

Lisa might earn top-up cash from Instagram ads, but she’s running her own brand, now. Rinna Beauty is, per Lisa, aiming to be a full lifestyle brand, and she’s opened up on how picky she is – about everything.

“I swear to God, I drove everybody cuckoo-bird crazy because I kept sending back the lip gloss and saying, “OK, I love one and two, but could we now mix one and two together?” It really was a recipe that took quite a while because with COVID, going back and forth, it just slowed it down tenfold. But I said, “Listen, if I’m going to finally do this after a hundred years, let’s get it right,” she told Allure. Lisa’s Lip Kits retail for $45.

Leave a Comment

Comments - Have Your Say

Leave a Reply