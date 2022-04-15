Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna impresses her 3.2 million Instagram followers in an impossibly leggy and stylish look. The 58-year-old Bravo star continues to make headlines for upping her fashion game as she approaches 60, and it was a flawless finish on Thursday as she posted a video summary of her look.

Going fabulous, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gained over 70,000 views in under 24 hours for being filmed in a 360 while showing off her figure, with the look also seeing her rock the braless trend.

Lisa Rinna shows off a fabulous new look

Lisa was shouting out two brands in her post, going both $$$ and $ as she name-dropped fast-fashion giant Forever21 and designer Herve Leger. The mom of two went bright in a bustier-style and plunging red minidress, going maxi on the flesh flash as she showed off her tiny waist and killer legs.

Lisa paired her figure-hugging dress with a chic, hot pink, and fitted blazer, with nude high heels adding even more glam. The former Melrose Place star further donned tinted shades and her signature choppy bob all blow-dried and highlighted.

Making sure the brands’ collab gets a mention, Lisa took to her caption for the obligatory shout-out.

“Such a lovely day with @forever21 & @herveleger and seeing their new exclusive collection!! 😍🙌🏼✨ #hervelegerxF21 #ad,” she wrote.

The designer energy is now all over Lisa’s Instagram – earlier this week, the star posed in a chic and monogrammed Gucci blazer. Back on March 8, and to mark International Women’s Day, Lisa posed for a triple generation shot including daughters Amelia and Delilah, with everyone clad in Chanel. In 2022, Lisa’s daughters are fronting luxury Italian designer Versace.

Lisa Rinna is building an empire

Lisa might earn top-up cash from Instagram ads, but she’s running her own brand, now. Rinna Beauty is, per Lisa, aiming to be a full lifestyle brand, and she’s opened up on how picky she is – about everything.

“I swear to God, I drove everybody cuckoo-bird crazy because I kept sending back the lip gloss and saying, “OK, I love one and two, but could we now mix one and two together?” It really was a recipe that took quite a while because with COVID, going back and forth, it just slowed it down tenfold. But I said, “Listen, if I’m going to finally do this after a hundred years, let’s get it right,” she told Allure. Lisa’s Lip Kits retail for $45.