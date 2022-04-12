Lisa Rinna impresses doing splits in skintight spandex

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna is giving the Olympic gymnasts a run for their money. The reality star and entrepreneur is fresh from a very flexible showoff on Instagram, one posted on Monday for her 3.2 million followers.

Proving that age is but a number, the 58-year-old Bravo star slid herself very easily into the splits from a complex Pilates reformer setup, showing her super-toned body while in a tight spandex look and quickly gaining likes.

Lisa Rinna wows with flexible splits

Lisa, who has defended her weight as fans allege she’s too skinny, showed she’s the picture of health as she stretched herself out and seemed quite comfortable in the challenging position.

The video showed the former Melrose Place star high in the air as she clung to metal bars for support. Lisa was outfitted in simple black leggings and a matching sports jacket, also wearing black socks and a bandana.

Going makeup-free, the glamorous star eased herself downward, but with no seat, she was basically hanging mid-air and using her upper body strength as she landed in a split.

“Hi!!! How’s your day?!” she captioned the video, adding a dancer and heart emoji.

The Rinna Beauty founder has definitely been switching up her looks of late, though. Shortly before her gym flaunt, Lisa posted while in a monogrammed Gucci blazer and from a set, likely to promote either the show she stars on or her pandemic-launched beauty line.

Lisa Rinna looks fabulous at 58

Lisa is very open about her fitness.

“For me, staying in shape has always been a part of my life and it’s all about consistency,” she told OWN. “Luckily, I was born with good genes, first and foremost, and I know that, [but] I started working out at a very young age—I played competitive tennis—and I’ve worked out my whole life.” The mom to Amelia and Delilah Belle added: For my body type, that really works, and then I throw in a SoulCycle class or a hike.” Rinna has, however, been practicing yoga for over 27 years, so she’s no newbie.

Rinna continues to defy her age as she features on ageless celeb lists, ones seeing her rub shoulders with the likes of actress Salma Hayek and talk show queen Kelly Ripa.

Of course, all Housewives fans know Lisa’s favorite workout.

It’s all over her Instagram via home dance moves, sometimes even bikini-clad and to music including Billie Eilish and Michael Jackson.