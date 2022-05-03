Lisa Rinna goes topless in thigh-highs for reality check

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is making sure the world gets a reality check, her way. The Bravo star, 58, is fresh from a brazen and feminine-strong Instagram update, one voicing support for 57-year-old model Paulina Porzikova, who was recently shamed for posing bikini-clad at her age.

Refusing to see a fellow female trolled, Lisa has shown off her own version of “old” and “ugly,” words the initial troll had used towards Paulina. Fans are loving it.

Lisa Rinna topless for a feminine-strong show of support

Posting a throwback as she flaunted her jaw-dropping abs and a fair amount of cleavage, Lisa braved a topless shot.

The photo showed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star channeling a ’60s vibe as she sat in thigh-high stockings and on the edge of a bed. The former Melrose Place actress sat on a pink throw while in high heels, also holding a circular mirror up to her face as she curled her eyelashes.

The bombshell shot, which wouldn’t go amiss in a classy version of Playboy, also seemed to see Lisa nude lower down, but that wasn’t the point.

Taking to her caption, Lisa wrote: “@paulinaporizkov posed in a tiny bikini, and they called her old and ugly. I am 1 year older than Paulina. Here’s my “old and ugly.”

Fans have left over 100,000 likes.

Paulina, meanwhile, is approaching 100,000 for choosing to confront the troll face-on. Posting a gorgeous bikini photo, the Czechoslovak-born Swedish model wrote: “Here’s a good follower comment- echoing a few others.”

The blonde added: “A woman of 57 is “too old” to pose in a bikini – no matter what she looks like. Because “Old” is “Ugly”. I get comments like these every time I post a photo of my body. This is the ageist shaming that sets my teeth on edge. Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly. People who believe prettiness equals beauty do not understand beauty. Pretty is easy on the eyes, partly because it’s a little bland, inoffensive. It’s easy to take in and easy to forget. Not so beauty. Beauty can be sharp. It can wound you and leave a scar.”

Lisa Rinna keeps on climbing up

Lisa is herself, proof that age means nothing. She was 57 when she founded her Rinna Beauty line, one now snagging customers from Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics brand with its $45 Lip Kits. The star is also here for Herve Leger’s latest collab with clothing brand Forever 21, proving that a woman in her late 50s can absolutely front a brand with “21” in the name.