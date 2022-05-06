Lisa Rinna goes skintight in thigh-highs showoff

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is upping her thigh-highs game in a skintight minidress to show off her latest achievement. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been turning heads this past week by going topless in thigh stockings to show support for model Paulina Porizkova amid her bikini shaming storm, and it looks like she’s kept one part of the outfit for a new look.

Posting to Instagram on Wednesday, Lisa celebrated her latest magazine profile, as Alexa from the NYC Post covered her.

Lisa Rinna wows in skintight dress & thigh boots

Lisa’s photos included all of her looks from the glamorous shoot. The Bravo star had gone slinky in a sleeveless and shimmery blue dress for one photo, with another seeing her flaunting her killer figure in a bodycon look so tight, mogul Kim Kardashian would likely steal it.

Leaning against floor-to-ceiling windows, the former Melrose Place actress sent out her tiny waist and long legs in a patterned and second skin-effect white dress with pops of pale pink and yellow jazzing up the palette.

Lisa paired her dress with a matching white pair of thigh-high heeled boots also adding splashes of color, wearing her usual choppy locks a little slicked and wet for an edgy finish.

“LOVED this @fendi look from the @alexa_nypost shoot!” she captioned the shots.

Turns out, the boots were a talking point, and the opener of Alexa’s feature. “I heard someone saying, ‘Hide those hideous boots! Lisa will hate those,’” Lisa said. “I was like, ‘What boots?’ They brought them out and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? Those are the coolest things ever, they make the outfit!’”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa Rinna takes a look at her career

Also covered, was a macro view of the star’s career, one that has included her stints on Days of our Lives and Melrose Place, her Housewives appearances, plus the 2020 launch of her Rinna Beauty brand. “I don’t know how I got to this point; all I know is it’s really nice. I don’t care if I look silly, and it’s super freeing. There were a lot of hurdles. I definitely didn’t have this way back then. It’s been over the last 10 or 15 years,” Lisa continued.

Of her decision to launch the brand now popular for its $45 Lip Kits, the mom of two noted: “I really wanted to do this 15 years ago, but I couldn’t make a deal with anybody. And then COVID hit, and we launched a lip kit right when everyone was wearing masks!” Despite this, Lisa said it “took off” in a “bonkers” way, therefore all working out for the best.