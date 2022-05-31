Lisa Rinna goes nude for charity

Lisa Rinna is baring it all for charity. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna isn’t afraid to bare all.

She’s doing just that to help her friend and new RHOBH star, Diana Jenkins, raise money for charity.

Lisa looks stunning in the photos she included to promote the book, which shows everything the soap-turned-reality star has to offer.

Lisa Rinna bares it all

On social media, Lisa Rinna never holds back. Whether it’s running her mouth, calling people out, or showing off her killer dance moves braless, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star knows when to bring the heat.

Lisa captioned the nude post, “From the Book Room 23 by Diana Jenkins @sdjneuro ✨All proceeds from the sale of the book went to the Sanela Diana Jenkins Clinic for Human Rights at the UCLA law school human rights center. @deborahandersoncreative @cindycrawford On The Cover”

The photos are NSFW, but those who choose to view them can go here.

She is all glammed up, flaunting an “old Hollywood” look. Lisa has always kept her body in great condition, proving that she still looks amazing even in her late 50s.

Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins on RHOBH

This season welcomed Diana Jenkins to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it looks like she is the perfect fit for the women.

The glamour and mystery Diana brings to the table has definitely stirred up things within the cast, and RHOBH viewers know that she and Sutton Stracke aren’t going to be the best of friends.

Lisa Rinna continues to go strong as a full-time housewife and brought several women to the cast. Denise Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Diana Jenkins all had relationships with her before they signed on to be a part of the Bravo show. She has also had a hand in stirring up the drama between Denise and Brandi Glanville, and it looks like the same will happen between Sutton and Diana.

Bringing the drama is something Lisa excels at, both on and off-screen. She doesn’t back down, and her favorite “Just Own IT” saying has become iconic in the Bravo world. Something about her draws people in, even if only for the shock value she exudes.

Lisa Rinna posing naked to help her friend raise money for charity was something she appeared to enjoy. She has an amazing body, and showing it off to make sure funds are raised was something she could do to help those who need it.