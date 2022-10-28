Lisa Rinna loves Balenciaga. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lisa Rinna is full of controversy these days, but she lets it roll off her back as she continues to live life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star struck a pose for Balenciaga, where she squatted low and showed off her designer duds.

Her signature bucket hat was part of the outfit, along with sunnies, a t-shirt, what appeared to be leggings, and knee-high boots.

Lisa’s bag was adorned with a “B” logo and positioned as if she was ready to twerk.

Style isn’t Lisa’s issue, though. Her outspoken personality and keen ability to stir the pot while starring on the hit Bravo show are what get her into trouble with viewers.

However, she shares more about her fashion than she does anything about the show.

On her Instagram Story, Lisa Rinna had no problem showing off her outfit and tagging Balenciaga in the photo.

It’s a heavily filtered photo that has been lightened and thrown with some black and white tinting.

Despite all of that, Lisa strikes a pose as if she is ready to twerk.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna’s beauty routine

Lisa Rinna isn’t just a former soap star and current reality TV star. She is also an entrepreneur and businesswoman.

She owns Rinna Beauty and recently debuted Rinna Wines. Having the show has helped boost her notoriety, and her launch party was also part of the show.

During her appearance at BravoCon, Lisa hosted two Rinna Beauty pop-ups in New York City where fans could purchase her products, which are exclusively sold online.

Lisa’s lips are part of her signature look and always have been. Naturally, she turned that into a business with Rinna Beauty and her line of lip products.

In an interview with Marie Claire earlier this year, Lisa talked about her beauty routine. She admitted to not setting an alarm unless she is working. Otherwise, she wakes up around 6:30 in the morning, and she and Harry go to bed around 10 or 11 at night.

When asked about her secret to looking gorgeous, Lisa responded, “It’s really about maintenance. My whole, entire existence is based on maintenance. I’m telling you: it’s the key to everything.”

As for her exercise routine, she said, “Yoga, Pilates, hiking, and spinning. [I work out] four or five days a week. I’ve done that my whole life. I started doing jazzercise at 16 and just never stopped.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.