Lisa Rinna goes completely nude to celebrate turning 60

Happy birthday, Lisa Rinna!

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just celebrated turning 60, and she did it by sharing a stunning picture of herself in her birthday suit.

Of course, there were about a million other photos that she shared to celebrate her big day, but this one caught our eye.

Mostly because she’s completely naked in the snap, but that’s not a huge surprise coming from Lisa. She’s posed nude before.

In fact, she seems to be very proud of her lanky figure and shows it off regularly via social media with photos and her notorious dancing videos.

In this particular pic, Lisa stood with her back to the camera, turned at just enough of an angle to keep all her private bits private.

Her hair was slicked back and looked wet as she looked seductively over one shoulder at the camera.

She didn’t have on a lick of clothing or jewelry and she was makeup free as well.

Lisa Rinna’s nude Instagram Story. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna headed to Mexico for her 60th birthday celebration

Lisa turned 60 on Tuesday, and to no one’s surprise, her social media feeds were crammed full of photos and videos of her celebrating the huge milestone with her family.

Lisa headed to the swanky Nobu Los Cabos resort in Mexico with Harry Hamlin and their daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, where they enjoyed only the finest for their resort vacation.

The luxury resort is still relatively new, having opened in 2019, and offers exclusive amenities that many celebrities have enjoyed in the short time they’ve been open. In case you’re wondering, it is connected to the fancy Nobu restaurants that also attract many celebrity guests, as one of the owners is Chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

The Hamlins shared a few snaps of their trip, including an envy-worthy photo of white sand beaches, as well as incredible food and drinks.

Lisa’s birthday wouldn’t be complete without a dancing video, and she gave us that gift.

Will Lisa Rinna return to RHOBH?

This is the first birthday in years that Lisa celebrated as a former RHOBH star after spending eight seasons hashing out (and often creating) drama on the Bravo hit.

Andy Cohen claims she quit the show after the tumultuous last season but that she instantly regretted that decision. So what does that mean in terms of a return?

Erika Jayne has made it clear that she wants her friend back. After all, Lisa was always one of Erika’s biggest allies and defenders, even when seemingly everyone else was against her.

Since leaving, Lisa has made it clear that she’s really enjoying her time away from RHOBH, but she’s also said that it was “time for a break” and not that it was time to end her run for good.

Andy has also said that he wants her back when asked about Lisa and RHOBH. Back in January, he even said on his XM Radio show Andy Cohen Live that he hoped Lisa’s decision to leave was “just a pause” before saying, “I hope she will come back.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.