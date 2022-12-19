Lisa Rinna sizzles in a skintight white dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on a much-needed hiatus, and Lisa Rinna is keeping herself busy by posting on social media.

When she isn’t showing off her dance moves, Lisa is either promoting one of her brands, posting about her model daughters, or modeling her own high-end fashions.

In a recent Instagram post, Lisa stood outside in a skintight long dress designed by Priscavera. The bright white number hugged Lisa’s curves with a plunging neckline and straps with O-ring hardware.

Lisa’s iconic brown shag haircut was slicked back as she looked cleverly into the camera with dark eye glam and a nude lip. With the dress as a powerful statement, Lisa had no accessories except her wedding band.

The mom-of-two showcased her toned and tight body with a gorgeous tan and cut arms, proving that age is just a number for the 59-year-old soap and reality star.

But will the queen of “owning it” be back after RHOBH gets off pause? All signs point to yes.

RHOBH: Lisa Rinna and BFF Erika Jayne have confirmed their Season 13 return

Earlier this month, Erika seemingly confirmed that both she and Lisa would be back when the show returns to Bravo. She reposted an Instagram Story from another user that showed her and Lisa wearing crowns, and the caption read, “Queens. Both are renewed for season 13.”

However, some fans were not happy with the decision, saying they would stop watching the show if Lisa or Erika came back for another season.

Even Andy Cohen admitted Lisa’s behavior was problematic last season and that she was a disaster on social media. Kathy Hilton referred to Lisa as the “biggest bully in Hollywood,” which Lisa thought was hilarious and even turned into merch.

Lisa Rinna has multiple side hustles, including Rinna Wines

Lisa recently announced that her line of sparkling wine, Rinna Wines, would be available in stores everywhere in February 2023.

The brut and rose wines, which have been compared to Lisa Vanderpump’s wine, are currently only available in select stores, so a nationwide release is huge for Lisa.

Lisa’s wine not only comes with a famous name but is also affordable at only $25 a bottle — perfect to stock up on for a night of Bravo binging with your besties!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.