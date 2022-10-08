Lisa Rinna gets leggy in thigh-high slit and glittery boots

Lisa Rinna gets sparkly in silver boots in her kitchen: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Lisa Rinna is known for many things: being a soap star and a Housewife, having iconic hair, and loving fashion and glam.

She loves to get on social media and dance around her home, having fun, and also posing in all of the high-end clothing she enjoys. Even though Andy Cohen said she is a “disaster” on social media, she has a huge following on Instagram.

Lisa recently shot a huge ad campaign for designer Alexander Wang, and she has been wearing her collection of his clothing out and about.

She recently did an impromptu photo shoot at her home in Beverly Hills, in head-to-toe Wang, looking ageless at 59 years old.

Lisa wore a long white tee draped in the front and back and rose on the sides to show off her toned legs. The shirt fit her loosely but was still sexy at the same time.

The kitten-heel silver glitter boots rose to Lisa’s upper thigh, complementing the draped top while featuring her thighs. Lisa leaned up against her stainless steel refrigerator with one leg up and her hands against the steel.

Lisa featured her iconic shag hair with a nude lip and a soft makeup look.

RHOBH: Reunion previews show Lisa Rinna on the defense

After a season of battling several of her castmates, Lisa was on the receiving end of a verbal tirade at the hands of her main enemy, Kathy Hilton.

Lisa had accused Kathy of a “psychotic breakdown” during a chaotic cast trip to Aspen, where Kathy had allegedly said disparaging things about the Housewives, but more importantly, Kathy’s youngest sister, Kyle Richards.

Although Kathy had apologized to both Lisa and Kyle, Lisa was relentless in her campaign to take Kathy down. Kathy saw the reunion as the perfect time to tell Lisa how she felt, and told Lisa she was the “biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it.”

Will Lisa Rinna return for another season of RHOBH?

Rumors have swirled that Lisa has demanded to be paid $2 million for next season or that she won’t return as a full-time Housewife for Season 13.

Viewers wonder if this rumor is true, or if Lisa is using this as a good reason to leave the show, after several seasons of criticism. Critics think that she might just be getting ahead of possibly being fired, and using a financial demand as a good reason.

Regardless of what happens next season, the reunion preview proves that the ladies of Beverly Hills still consistently bring the drama, and that’s not stopping anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.