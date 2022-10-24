Lisa Rinna rocks a hot pink dress while posing in an elevator. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

When it comes to making a fashion statement, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna sure knows how to do it.

The 59-year-old sent temperatures soaring as she showed off her incredible figure in a pink skintight dress.

It’s safe to say that Lisa, who has starred in the Bravo series since 2014, is a complete fashionista.

Whether she’s donning animal print dresses, nude bodysuits, or keeping it simple with a clean white ensemble, Lisa can always be found serving a look.

The brunette beauty, who first found fame on NBC’s Days Of Our Lives back in 1992, often shares her outfits with her 3.5 million fans on Instagram.

Lisa looked sensational as she posted a picture of her hot pink plunging dress to her Instagram story.

Lisa Rinna wows in a skintight pink dress

Posing up a storm in an elevator, Lisa rocked a figure-hugging hot pink dress.

The stunning number, which was designed by Alex Perry, was made of a ruched stretch jersey that clung to her fantastic figure.

Not afraid to show plenty of her tanned skin, Lisa’s dress also had a plunging neckline that showed off her incredible curves.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Of course, Lisa’s glam was just as fierce as her outfit.

The mom of two matched her pretty-in-pink look with a pink cheekbone highlight, tons of bronzer, soft pink eyeshadow, and defined brows.

Lisa drew attention to her famous plump pout via a glossy pink lip, and her iconic tresses were pulled back in a tight, sleek bun, with wisps falling to the side of her face.

At the bottom of the snap, Lisa tagged her glam team.

Kathy Hilton slams costars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne as ‘bullies’

It comes as Lisa’s costar Kathy Hilton slammed Lisa and Erika Jayne as “bullies” who will “throw anybody under the bus.”

In an interview with TMZ, Kathy accused Lisa and Erika of engineering drama and gave producers an ultimatum that she would leave the show if they stayed.

Kathy claimed the two were making stuff up, stirring the pot, all for the sake of the show.

“Those two are desperate for a storyline and they wanna just, you know, they’ll throw anybody under the bus,” the mother of Paris Hilton said.

Kathy also insisted that she would “absolutely not” return to the show if Lisa and Erika remained.

This is something Kathy says is because she feels there are “two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.”