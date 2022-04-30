Lisa Rinna flaunts stunning bikini body at 58

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is giving her model daughters a run for their money as she showcases her sensational bikini body. The Bravo star, 58, continues to turn heads with her super-fit figure, and there was a big show-off ahead of the weekend as she stripped down to swimwear.

Taking a selfie, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star snuck in a quick pic to wrap up the working week, and it was a figure-flaunting look.

Lisa Rinna wows in bikini at 58

Lisa’s selfie showed her indoors and amid swish marbled flooring, plus large decorative vases.

Drawing attention to her long and toned legs, plus her rock-hard abs, Lisa looked ready to hit the pool as she modeled a tiny and strappy black bikini.

The two-piece also highlighted the reality star’s toned arms, although Lisa did largely hide her face as she wore shades, plus a stylish and floppy hat. Fun pink slides completed the look as Lisa snapped herself in front of a mirror.

The Rinna Beauty founder offered no caption.

Lisa, who is mostly plant-based, has opened up on her diet and exercise. Speaking to OWN, the former Melrose Place star revealed: “Sometimes, I’ll have an ice cream sundae, but if I had one every day, I would feel awful. I’m very disciplined because, selfishly, I like to feel good… I like to feel good and I like to look good.” As to workout routines, they’re quite literally a routine for the fitness nut, who is often photographed hitting Pilates classes out in L.A.

“I started working out at a very young age. I started playing competitive tennis, and I’ve worked out my whole life. For me, working out is like brushing my teeth,” she added. Rinna is, of course, also known for her legendary home dances, ones that might seem fun, but they likely burn a lot of calories.

Lisa Rinna says she’s a ‘dirty vegan’

Speaking to People, Rinna revealed a fun side to her mostly meat-free diet, stating: “I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based—but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it.” Also known for being plant-based are reality star Kourtney Kardashian and singer Ariana Grande. Proving that knowing your body can sometimes be best, the mom to Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle continued: “I’ve been my own dietician and workout therapist for years,” adding: “I think you have to listen to your body.”