Lisa Rinna flaunts flexible splits in underpants and socks

Lisa Rinna is impressing as she eases into the splits while in a skimpy undies and socks look.

The Bravo star, 59, has made July headlines for showing off her flexibility as she debuts her Alexander Wang bodywear campaign – while fans saw Lisa posing in the splits and with a vacuum cleaner for the announcement, there’s been more since.

Posting for her 3 million+ Instagram followers, Lisa doubled down on all things Wang Gang with another flexible showoff while in stretchy underwear two days ago – fans wanting BTS footage only needed to check daughter Amelia Hamlin‘s Instagram Stories, though.

The 21-year-old shouted out her mom last weekend as she shared footage of Lisa sliding down into the splits – the ex to Scott Disick wrote: “I guess I need to learn how to do the splits now cause like…”

The video showed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in a studio and filming her campaign. Clad in only gray marl underpants and a tight tee, plus a white pair of socks, Lisa showed she’s stretchy as they come – she slid down into a forward split while flaunting her toned legs.

Taiwanese-American designer Alexander Wang was tagged in the video – Amelia this year fronts the brand’s Swim range.

Lisa Rinna sizzles in the splits for Alexander Wang

Lisa made her Alexander Wang debut on July 13 as she sat on a circular white rug and posing in the splits while brandishing a vacuum cleaner. “It’s called multi-tasking,” the mom of two wrote, adding:

“Whenever, wherever. shop bodywear, a collection of everyday essentials combining underwear and loungewear. online and in-store now at @alexanderwangny.” Not long after, Lisa returned for a 2.0 as she shouted out the Kylie Jenner-adored label, hiking up a leg while in a plunging bralette and matching briefs and with an IV in her arm.

Lisa Rinna is ‘with the drip’ for Alexander Wang

“@lisarinna with the drip. whenever, wherever. shop bodywear online and in-store now at alexanderwang,” a caption read. The IV was likely giving a nod to the vitamin IV trend currently sweeping Hollywood. Models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have even enjoyed a joint IV hangout, this as they topped up their vitamins and electrolytes while filming an episode of Hulu series The Kardashians.

Lisa, meanwhile, continues to promote her 2020-dropped Rinna Beauty brand, this alongside starring on RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.