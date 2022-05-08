Lisa Rinna flaunts business brains in glitter bikini

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna is showing she can run a business like a boss, and she’s doing it in a textured gold bikini. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is pulling a bit of a Kylie Jenner as she side-gigs her reality career with Lip Kits from her Rinna Beauty line, and a new set of photos ensuring fans stock their carts with her merch.

Lisa, 58, is fresh from snaps on her brand’s Instagram, ones urging fans to check out lip plumpers promised to be “larger than life.”

Lisa Rinna stuns in bikini to promote beauty brand

Sizzling in a close-up to open, Lisa showed off her iconic plump pout while glammed up and amid a gold setting. The former Melrose Place actress was already flaunting her toned back and slender arms as she modeled the jazzy two-piece, also drawing the eye with flawless foundation, bronzer, plus a matte lip.

A swipe right brought more skin. Here, Lisa was seen mirrored against shimmering gold surfaces as she showed off the plunging and itty-bitty bikini, one that came classy despite it being a flesh-flashing look.

All slicked hair, the reality face put her waistline and her lips on show, then letting her caption do the talking.

“Plump ✨ It ✨ Up ✨ Honey ✨ #RinnaBeauty Larger Than Life Lip Plumpers contain no animal collagen and are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, and gluten-free!” it read.

Much like KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian, known for her makeup walkthroughs, Lisa has been doing makeup tutorials on Instagram. The mom of two did just this last month while chilling at home, with Rinna Beauty writing: “@lisarinna’s 5 minute makeup trick 💋 All you need is: @jilliandempsey’s The Spot Stick, Cheek Tint, Khôl Eyeliner and our #RinnaBeauty Creamy Dreamy Lip Plumper and you’re DONE!”

2020 marked the launch of Rinna Beauty.

Lisa Rinna wouldn’t take no for an answer

“It’s been in the works a long, long time. It was something that seemed like the perfect fit, [to] start a lip line. I first wanted to do it… I would say at least 10 years ago, maybe even more. I kept getting close to finding the right partner, the right cosmetic company to work with,” Lisa told Allure, adding:

“Every single time, it fell through. The deal didn’t work. Something happened. And that was, like, five times. I’m not even kidding…But in the back of my mind, I was like, “I’m not going to give up. I’m just not.” I never take no for an answer, and here we are.”