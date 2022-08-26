Lisa Rinna feeds bikini body with curly fries

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Lisa Rinna has been posting bikini snaps virtually non-stop this past week, and she’s also offered an insight into what she’s been feeding herself.

The Bravo star, 59, made headlines for going super skimpy in swimwear as she enjoyed a lake deck recently, and her Instagram followers got more vacation content, including foodie action, as she posted a quick story showing her eats.

Lisa shared a photo of her mouth-watering curly fries this week, posting for her 3 million+ Instagram followers and reminding them that she absolutely doesn’t live off rabbit food.

The reality star’s photo came as a shot of her plate – fans saw a wooden table, plus a white china tray containing curly fries. The former Melrose Place actress also seems to be a fan of creamy dips, with the camera taking in a small dish of some.

Lisa offered no caption, although she’s been sharing plenty more of her food. Five days ago, she posted a shot of her homemade apple pie, this amid a slew of swimsuit and bikini snaps from her downtime in Canada.

Lisa has also opened up on her diet.

Lisa Rinna’s fries. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna says she’s a ‘dirty vegan’

Lisa is kind of plant-based, kind of not. “I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it,” she told People, adding: “I’ve been my own dietician and workout therapist for years. I think you have to listen to your body.” The star has also faced criticism over her dietary habits in the past, this as fans accused her of influencing youngest daughter Amelia Hamlin‘s eating disorder – Amelia, 21, has since recovered from anorexia nervosa.

Also dabbling in the plant-based trend is mogul Kim Kardashian, who says she is 95% vegan. Meanwhile, fully vegan stars include singer Ariana Grande and actress Alicia Silverstone.

Lisa Rinna wants everyone drinking her wines

In 2020, Lisa launched her Rinna Beauty brand. Two years later, she’s expanding as she launches Rinna Wines.

“There is something about sparkling wines that are so chic and inspire joy and fun. We created Rinna Wines to bring something new and exciting to the table – an approachable yet affordable way to enjoy French bubbles,” Lisa said in a statement amid her brand’s launch this month. Also retailing alcohol are model Kendall Jenner and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.