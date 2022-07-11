Lisa Rinna eyes birthday in skimpy bikini

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna is eyeing up her 59th birthday as she stuns in a skimpy bikini.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turns 59 on July 11, and she upped the pre-birthday action on July 10 by sharing a quick story for her Instagram followers.

Lisa Rinna wows in bikini while kissing 58 goodbye

Posting for her 3 million+ followers last weekend, Lisa flaunted her trim figure in the tiniest of two pieces while enjoying a terrace chill.

The former Melrose Place star looked super-fit as she posed in an animal-print bikini in brown and black, flaunting her sculpted abs and tiny waist and adding in a fun pink bucket hat with a leopard-print trim.

Showing off her bee-stung pout as she sizzled in the sun, the mom of two sent fans a little direct eye contact, writing:

“Almost 59.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa definitely sits amid the stars defying their age. The health nut has also been addressing her late-fifties achievements – in 2020, the star dropped her Rinna Beauty line and has since opened up on starting a brand at 57.

Lisa Rinna opens up on building brand at 57

Speaking to Allure two years ago, Lisa revealed:

“It’s been in the works a long, long time. It was something that seemed like the perfect fit, [to] start a lip line. I first wanted to do it… I would say at least 10 years ago, maybe even more. I kept getting close to finding the right partner, the right cosmetic company to work with.” Lisa added that initial deals had repeatedly fallen through, continuing:

“I felt like, “Gosh, maybe I’m not supposed to do it. Maybe I’m supposed to concentrate on clothes.” But in the back of my mind, I was like, “I’m not going to give up. I’m just not.” I never take no for an answer, and here we are.”

In 2022, Rinna Beauty is bringing fans the Delilah Lip Kit collab – Rinna has also collaborated with her youngest daughter Amelia Hamlin for a mom-and-daughter release. Both girls were welcomed with actor husband Harry Hamlin. Of course, Lisa’s huge lips are the main selling point. “I really am somebody who trusts their gut. I got pretty frustrated at times because it seems like a no brainer, me doing lips. Right?” she told Allure.

Elsewhere, Lisa has been busy promoting Season 12 of RHOBH, alongside featuring in ads for the Herve Leger x Forever 21 collab.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.