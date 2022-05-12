Lisa Rinna expands her empire in leggy miniskirt

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lisa Rinna is upping her business game and announcing new merch from her 2020-released Rinna Beauty brand. The Bravo star, 58, remains a talking point following the recent Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she isn’t earning cash from TV alone.

Posting to her Instagram ahead of the premiere, Lisa sizzled in a leather-effect and vinyl black miniskirt to plug her product.

Lisa Rinna knows business in miniskirt look

The video showed Lisa all legs as she posed for a shoot. The former Melrose Place actress was seen pouting for the camera as a photographer was just about visible – the reality star struck various poses while in a tight and sleeveless black top, one she paired with a thigh-skimming and belted miniskirt.

Drawing attention to her tiny waist, Lisa went foxy as she rolled her shoulders around and bent down a little, of course rocking a flawless face of makeup via heavy foundation and bronzer, contouring, plus defined brows and a plump pout.

The mom of two completed her gold-accent look via hoop earrings, telling fans:

“Coming soon @rinnabeauty.”

Lisa’s brand might be unique to her, but one part of it is proving somewhat of a celebrity trend. Rinna Beauty kicked off with $45 Lip Kits – clearly, mogul Kylie Jenner has not trademarked the name. Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley also retails Lip Kits via her SASSY by Savannah makeup line.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa Rinna built her brand with an iron fist

Lisa has revealed that Rinna Beauty was about ten years in the works before launching.

Speaking to Allure, she stated: “Every single time, it fell through. The deal didn’t work. Something happened. And that was, like, five times. I’m not even kidding. I felt like, ‘Gosh, maybe I’m not supposed to do it. Maybe I’m supposed to concentrate on clothes.’ But in the back of my mind, I was like, ‘I’m not going to give up. I’m just not.’ I never take no for an answer, and here we are.”

Of actually building her popular products, the L.A.-based star added: “I was super, super picky and super, super hands-on. It took me a very long time because I’m very, very picky about the texture and the feel of my lipstick and my lip pencil and especially my lip gloss.”

Lisa continues to promote Rinna Beauty both on her own Instagram and on her brand’s one. The former also features career news from daughters Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin as the two front Versace in 2022.