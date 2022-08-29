Lisa Rinna denies any involvement in attacks on Garcelle’s son Jax

Lisa Rinna said she had nothing to do with Garcelle Beauvais’ son’s cyber attacks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

For the past couple of weeks, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax had to deal with a lot.

The teenager has been bullied incessantly with trolls coming after him because of his mother’s disagreements with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Diana Jenkins.

It has been suggested that someone paid bots to attack Jax.

Some viewers pointed to Lisa Rinna.

The soap opera star is now denying any involvement in the teenager getting bullied.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “I can’t believe I have to clarify this, but I did not hire bots to attack Jax.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is asking viewers to stop threatening her

Lisa also asked viewers to stop coming after her.

She wrote in her story, “Now stop with the accusations and the threats.”

Both Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne took to social media to also deny that they were involved in buying bots to attack Garcelle’s teenage son.

Viewers were speculating that Lisa Rinna had something to do with the attacks

Some viewers believed that Lisa had something to do with the social media attacks on Garcelle’s son.

One user wrote, “Don’t let Lisa Rinna defending Garcelle’s son fool you. She probably paid for those bot accounts to attack Jax for payback for fans attacking Kyle’s kids and for her to look good in defending them.”

Don’t let Lisa Rinna defending Garcelle’s son fool you. She probably paid for those bot accounts to attack Jax for payback for fans attacking Kyle’s kids and for her to look good in defending them. #rhobh #RHOBHMeanGirls pic.twitter.com/U6I0qDa3Jl — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) August 23, 2022

Another viewer wrote, “Anyone else think this statement by Lisa Rinna is suspect as f? Giving me all kids matter vibes.”

She added, “Any other child had bots attack them with racism? That was ONLY Garcelle’s son Jax.”

Anyone else think this statement by Lisa Rinna is suspect as f? Giving me all kids matter vibes. Any other child had bots attack them with racism? That was ONLY Garcelle's son Jax. #RHOBH https://t.co/bRROPYYyv3 — Bees Knees (@OYesIsaidit) August 26, 2022

Bravo had to issue a statement to ask fans to stop attacking Jax

Bravo released a statement to their 2.1 million followers. They asked viewers to stop attacking Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son, Jax.

The network page began, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son.”

Jax also released his statement before changing his Instagram page to private. His mother reposted his statement. She simply wrote, “From Jax.”

The teenager wrote in part, “It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.”

He added, “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid.”

Garcelle Beauvais also took the time to thank RHNOJ star Teresa Giudice who penned a long note to condemn the attacks on Jax.

Teresa wrote in part, “I am heartbroken for Garcelle and her family to endure hateful and disgusting messages.”

Garcelle wrote, “I so appreciate her taking the time to do this.”

I so appreciate her taking the time to do this 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/Pok4DFcvLn — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) August 25, 2022

Other Housewives also came in Garcelle’s defense and showed her their support.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 7/8c on Bravo.