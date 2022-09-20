Lisa Rinna dances braless with a warning

Lisa Rinna issued a warning while dancing braless in the backyard. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna is here to throw some shade and issue a warning.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star lets loose while dancing braless, she hints that there are some snakes with an emoji.

The drama on the reality TV show is growing, and it looks like even the RHOBH reunion left the cast divided.

Taking to what appears to be her backyard, a braless Lisa danced to a remix of the Peaky Blinders theme song.

Lisa’s signature dance moves get her plenty of attention, and this time, her costars, Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne, showed up in the comments.

So, who is Lisa warning?

Lisa Rinna dances in backyard braless

On Instagram, Lisa Rinna shared another one of her iconic dances. She is known for her braless moves, and that’s exactly what she did while also issuing a warning.

She captioned the reel, “Never f**k with the Peaky Blinders 🧿🐉”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The snake emoji is telling, especially following the taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion last week. There was rumored to be almost no resolution, and the cast didn’t even pose for a group photo as they typically do.

Erika Jayne popped up in the comment section, writing, “Living ✨”

Diana Jenkins also stopped by with a more revealing comment, “🙌🙌🙌🐉”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna stirs the pot on RHOBH

For months, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have been waiting to see the confrontation that Lisa Rinna facilitates between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. It was a part of the trailer, and as the Aspen trip continues to unfold, it seems like it is a result of what happened on the cast vacation.

Things have been rocky for the sisters for years, and filming added more layers to their already-complicated relationship. Lisa took what she heard Kathy say to Kyle under the guise of a good friend, which may have backfired in her face.

There is a clear divide among the group, with Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Diana Jenkins on one side and Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke on the other. Where Kyle and Dorit Kemsley fall remains to be seen, but it appears likely it will be with Lisa.

Are they the snakes Lisa Rinna hinted at during her braless dance?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.