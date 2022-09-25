Lisa Rinna dances braless in cowgirl hat

Lisa Rinna danced in a cowgirl hat. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CharlieSteffens/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna wants all the attention, and she has been in the news lately because of her feud with Kathy Hilton.

She posted one of her famous braless dancing videos, wearing black leggings with a matching tank top. Lisa also rocked a cowgirl hat.

The video was complete with a backdrop of a beautiful mountain view behind her.

She danced carefreely, moving her body to the music. She captioned the clip, “I love @rupaulofficial”

The video seemed innocent enough until one listened to the song’s lyrics.

Interestingly, Lisa started the clip towards the second half of RuPaul’s, Blame It on the Edit.

The lyrics said, “She wanna blame it on the edit… Go on and take the credit, b***h, you the one who said it.”

Is Lisa Rinna sending a message?

One could assume that Lisa Rinna was sending a message with these lyrics.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip, Lisa accused Kathy of having an angry meltdown in Aspen.

During the episode, Lisa said in her confessional that Kathy Hilton was raging, pounding on walls, and even broke her own glasses by jumping up and down on them.

She claimed that Kathy wanted to take down Bravo and the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also said that Kathy’s wrath was directed at her sister, Kyle Richards.

The issue is that the Bravo cameras weren’t present when the alleged incident happened.

Lisa even took to social media to share some personal text messages that Kathy had sent her. She was asking the Rinna Beauty CEO to stay silent about their conversation. Kathy and Lisa have since been shading each other on social media.

One of the lines in Lisa’s dancing video says, “Oh, so, now you trying to regret it?”

At one point, RuPaul also sings, “Tell me, I don’t got the juice. Heavy is the head that rocks the crown.”

Fans comment on Lisa Rinna’s video

Fans seem to think Lisa is sending a message with her dancing video. One viewer wrote, “Sending a message with this song.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

While another fan commented, “Signal transmitted, message received. 100% believe you!”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

One thing is for sure, Lisa knows how to stay relevant. She recently started removing all the things that had to do with the show and the franchise on her social media.

And then, just this week, there were rumors that she was asking for two million dollars to return for another season of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.