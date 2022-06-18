Lisa Rinna chows down taco in tight cheetah pants

Lisa Rinna poses close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is getting her tacos on as she chows down on a Tex-Mex treat from a well-known chain.

The 58-year-old Bravo star this month admitted that she’d never tried Jack in the Box’s tacos – there’s a first time for everything. While a prior Instagram share teased Lisa’s new find, a video posted to her Instagram ahead of the weekend showed her tucking in.

Lisa Rinna tries Jack in the Box tacos in cheetah pants

The video, shared with Lisa’s 3 million+ followers, showed her all glammed up in likely very expensive clothes as she gobbled her taco and showed off a tight pants look.

The former Melrose Place star opted for printed red and flared pants with pops of black, also outfitting her trim figure in a black top, plus a matching satin lapel blazer.

Angling herself as she sat on the arm of a leather couch, Lisa was seen chewing on her hot taco, also rocking a full face of makeup, plus massive hoop earrings. Footage with a swipe right showed her in a small crowd – clearly, it was a fast-food day. “Is it good, are you sure?” a male voice was heard asking. Lisa said it was “mushy in the middle” and “so delicious,” adding an “Oh my god.”

“Eats a @jackinthebox,” Lisa wrote with taco emoji, adding: “Once.”

Lisa often has fans speculating whether she eats enough. She’s also been slammed for anything remotely diet-related; this as now-recovered daughter Amelia Hamlin suffered from anorexia nervosa in her late teens. “I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based, but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it,” Lisa told People. She also said that she isn’t a fan of the word “diet” as it makes her want to eat “ten times more.”

Lisa Rinna says she’s very ‘disciplined’ when it comes to food

Speaking to OWN about diets and cheat foods, the RHOBH star revealed:

“Sometimes, I’ll have an ice cream sundae, but if I had one every day, I would feel awful. I’m very disciplined because, selfishly, I like to feel good… I like to feel good and I like to look good.” Shifting to how she keeps in shape, the workout queen continued: “What I have found now and what I have evolved into really is yoga. I have a really strong yoga practice, and for my body type, that really works.”

Of course, Lisa also burns off her calories via those legendary Instagram dances.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.