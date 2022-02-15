Lisa Rinna called out after wearing exact same Balenciaga look as Kim Kardashian

Lisa Rinna bashed for copying Kim Kardashian’s outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ StarMaxWorldwide/ admedia

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is getting called out for imitating Kim Kardashian with her latest outfit.

Lisa posted a photo clad in a blue Balenciaga ensemble that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore back in December.

However, the Bravo Housewife is not getting the same response that Kim received when she donned the outfit. Instead, people are bashing Lisa for being a copycat.

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna gets bashed for copying Kim Kardashian

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo on Instagram clad in the memorable catsuit ensemble and people took notice.

Lisa’s comment section quickly filled up with Kim Kardashian comparisons between the two reality TV stars.

However, some people felt that the KUWTK star rocked the outfit better than Lisa Rinna.

“Her name is Taffy Aspen,” captioned Lisa in the post.

“Her name is I’m copying Kim Kardashian,” retorted one commenter.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

One Instagram user seemed offended that Lisa wore the outfit and scolded the RHOBH star.

“Kim hired your girls to model Skims when no one else would hire them, now you mock her family issues and imitate her look? Are you okay?” she wrote.

Someone else also added that Lisa was too “skinny” and that the outfit “looks better with curves like Kim K.”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

“Did you borrow that from Kim K?” questioned someone else.

Here’s more about Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga ensemble

Kim Kardashian first wore the blue Balenciaga outfit back in December of 2021 when she exclaimed her excitement in finally passing the Baby Bar exam after failing three times prior.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection…” she wrote.

The mom-of-four shared several photos of the ensemble which she wore to a pre-wedding event for her friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella.

The outfit is no longer available on the Balenciaga website but we did manage to get some details about the striking combo.

Kim’s outfit was a combination of three different pieces which included a low neck evening set with a satin finish, blue Balenciaga high waist leggings, and Balenciaga rounded boots –all of which are currently sold out.

While many people have been calling the color of Kim’s dress electric blue the official color is “ultraviolet.”

Kim completed her look with an xs “hourglass top” bag and 3D earrings also from Balenciaga– those items were missing from Lisa Rinna’s duplication of the outfit.

Kim wore her hair in a sleek, low bun while Lisa opted for a brown, half-up/half-down wig with loose waves.

After seeing both looks, who do you think wore this Balenciaga ensemble better, Kim Kardashian or Lisa Rinna?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.