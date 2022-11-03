Lisa Rinna brought receipts to the RHOBH reunion but segment was edited out

RHOBH fans don’t believe Lisa Rinna has the receipts she claims. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have wondered why they never got to see the receipts Lisa Rinna promised regarding the Aspen trip.

Bravo Executive Producer Andy Cohen recently confirmed that Lisa brought some documents to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, and he explained why viewers didn’t get to see them.

He said the envelope Lisa brought contained receipts from her disagreement with her costar Sutton Stracke regarding the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket.

Sutton said that Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, were her guests, but Lisa denied it. Andy felt nothing new was brought to the conversation that fans hadn’t seen all season, so Bravo cut the exchange from the reunion.

Lisa said she had not one but two envelopes at the reunion. She said the second envelope proved what she claimed Kathy Hilton said during her meltdown.

The reality star took to social media to explain that the other envelope had receipts from two text chains.

RHOBH: Lisa Rinna was texting friends during Kathy Hilton’s meltdown

Lisa explained that the first chat was between her and her friend and costar, Erika Jayne, who was wondering where she was.

She said the second one was between her, her assistant, and her best friend. However, they were both asleep, so they didn’t respond to her.

During the reunion, Kathy said she thought she could confide in Lisa because she had known her for years. She also revealed that Lisa encouraged her to speak ill of her sister, Kyle Richards, telling her, “You are preaching to the choir.”

By going on social media and talking about these receipts, Lisa showed that she was a terrible friend.

While her so-called friend, Kathy, was having a meltdown, she sent a play-by-play of the situation to at least three people. She added, “I believe it was eight pages long once I printed it out.”

Andy Cohen denied Lisa Rinna had Aspen receipts

Andy spoke out again because he said RHOBH fans alerted him that Lisa was calling him a liar.

Page Six reported that during his radio show, Radio Andy, the Bravo Exec said that the soap opera actress never provided any receipts from the cast trip during the taping of the reunion.

The only receipts producers ever saw were the ones they showed during the season: her texting with Erika.

He added that Lisa never showed additional proof; therefore, it isn’t true that she brought receipts regarding Aspen that were cut from the reunion. The only cut receipts she showed were about the Elton John dinner.

Andy said, “She had what were her Aspen receipts that we never saw, that I never saw. We didn’t get to them. We didn’t cut them out of the show. She never handed them over during the show, so that is the tale of Rinna’s receipts.”

RHOBH fans believe Andy Cohen over Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers sided with Andy on this one. One fan wrote, “So u texted ur assistant not ur husband since u were traumatized, not the show producers but ur assistant.”

Another fan pointed out, “So it was everything we’ve seen already.”

Another fan was convinced that Lisa had nothing back up her claims. They wrote, “She has NOTHING new to show us. Trust and believe if she did, she would show it.”

They said that if Lisa had solid proof against Kathy, she would have shown it, and it would have been featured on the show.

Lisa was silent at the reunion, while Kathy refuted most of her claims.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus.