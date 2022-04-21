Lisa Rinna blows kisses in plunging top

Lisa Rinna poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is flaunting her plump pout and she’s doing it in a plunging top. The 58-year-old Bravo star is rapidly giving Kim Kardashian a run for her money as fans shop her Rinna Beauty line, one launched in 2020 and proving super-popular via its $45 Lip Kits.

A recent social media share on Rinna Beauty brought Lisa in full promo mode as she showed off an impossibly glamorous makeup look, one seeing her looking ageless and even blowing fans a kiss.

Lisa Rinna is lip goals with kisses

Lisa was filmed getting dolled up by her glam team. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was shot close up as she highlighted her assets in a low-cut, black top that may well have been a robe.

Sending the camera a direct gaze, the former Melrose Place star rocked heavy foundation, blush, plus tan eyeshadow, with the focus definitely proving her lips – the star opted for a dark nude shade complete with liner, and fans saw the lipstick being applied.

Lisa wore hoop earrings as she kept her accessories low-key, with a caption reading:

“Mrs. Hamlin all day, every day. @lisarinna rocking our best-selling Heidi Lip Kit. #RinnaBeauty.”

The wife to Harry Hamlin is going from strength to strength with Rinna Beauty as she joins the slew of celebrities now boasting cosmetics brands. Moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner run the show alongside faces including Rihanna, but the reality stars are gaining ground. Savannah Chrisley, Kristin Cavallari, and Angela Simmons all boast beauty brands, and Lisa has opened up on hers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa Rinna has an iron fist

“It’s been in the works a long, long time. It was something that seemed like the perfect fit, [to] start a lip line. I first wanted to do it… I would say at least 10 years ago, maybe even more. I kept getting close to finding the right partner, the right cosmetic company to work with,” she told Allure, adding, “Every single time, it fell through. The deal didn’t work. Something happened. And that was, like, five times.”

Lisa then confirmed that she just wasn’t going to take “no” for an answer.

The mom of two continued, “I was super, super picky and super, super hands-on. It took me a very long time because I’m very, very picky about the texture and the feel of my lipstick and my lip pencil and especially my lip gloss.”