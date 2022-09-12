Lisa Hochstein sizzles in a plunging dress while out to dinner

Lisa Hochstein shows off her curves as she sits at a table out to dinner. Pic credit: @lisahochstein/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is the curvy beauty who has starred on the show since Season 1.

She came onto RHOM as the wife of a plastic surgeon, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, and cameras followed their extravagant lifestyle on Maimi’s Star Island.

However, her dream fell apart when Lenny filed for divorce in May. Now Lisa is out trying to live her best life as a single woman.

One thing’s for sure — she isn’t letting her pending divorce get her down. Lisa was out on the town in Miami, and her dress left little to the imagination.

Lisa wore a long-sleeved minidress made by designer Alex Perry, in a beautiful gold tone with a snake pattern print. The dress plunged low to showcase her curves.

The super-short dress offered a glimpse of Lisa’s toned legs, with ended with Yves Saint Laurent platform heels.

Lisa’s medium-length hair was parted in the center and straight, and she sexily glanced to the side with her hand in her hair.

RHOM: Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are in the middle of a tumultuous divorce

Lisa was taken by surprise in May when Lenny, to who she had been married for twelve years, filed for divorce. Lenny was spotted in a Miami club with another woman, model Katharina Mazepa, only days earlier, and fans speculated there was trouble in their marriage.

In the divorce filing, Lenny said his marriage to Lisa was irretrievably broken, and there was no hope for a reconciliation. He also said that he and Lisa had agreed to end their marriage a month before the filing.

Lenny revealed that Lisa was well aware that he wanted a divorce and that he had not cheated on her. Lisa refuted his story, and she said she was completely blindsided by Lenny publicly announcing that they were separating.

She said her focus will remain on her kids instead of mudslinging in the press.

Lenny’s girlfriend has taken legal action against Lisa Hochstein, claiming harassment

After Lenny filed for divorce, Lisa filed paperwork claiming that Lenny had berated and threatened her in front of their children. At the time, Lisa had complaints about Lenny’s girlfriend, alleging that having her kids exposed to a new woman in his life was “detrimental to the best interests of minor children.”

Katharina has fired back with a filing of her own, claiming she has been bullied and harassed by Lisa, who Katharina alleged had been using fake Instagram accounts to start false rumors that Katharina and Lenny had an affair before Lenny filed for divorce.

Lisa has not addressed the restraining order against her, and her Instagram only shows her living life as a single mom and surrounding herself with friends and family, which includes her two kids; Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.

The Real Housewives of Miami is on currently on hiatus and is expected to return December 2022.