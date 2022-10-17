Lisa Hochstein hits the NYC streets for a girl’s night out. Pic credit: @lisahochstein/Instagram

Lisa Hochstein looks incredible in an all-black nightlife look.

The reality star rocked the outfit out in New York City after the last day of this year’s BravoCon.

She wore a two-piece Dolce & Gabanna black sequin set, which outlined her amazing silhouette.

The Real Housewives of Miami star paired the look with platform black heels and a textured small clutch bag.

She also wore tons of silver jewelry, her signature natural makeup look, and her hair down in loose waves.

Lisa Hochstein has proven that even when not filming the show, she is still a fashionista.

Lisa Hochstein stuns in a luxury crop top and leggings. Pic credit: The Hapa Blonde/Backgrid

Lisa Hochstein celebrates her daughter

A mother of two, Lisa recently celebrated her daughter’s birthday in style. Her daughter Elle just reached the heartwarming milestone of turning 3 and was spoiled with a table filled with presents and balloons.

The reality star shared photos of the birthday party with her fans and captioned it, “My baby’s 3rd birthday was a huge success! Get ready for her birthday photos and videos to take over your timeline.”

For the event, Lisa went braless and strapless in a light pink lace maxi dress with a corset fitting. She paired the look with pink heels, a dewy makeup look, and silver jewelry.

Her daughter Elle wore a white tutu dress with a floral print, pink bow shoes, and a birthday crown.

Lisa had her daughter via surrogate with her ex-husband Lenny Hochstein. Her son Logan was born the same way and is now 7 years old.

Lisa Hochstein’s evolution through The Real Housewives of Miami

From becoming Miss Swimsuit Canada back in the early 2000s to becoming a housewife on RHOM, Lisa’s life has always been in the limelight.

Since becoming a mother of two and currently going through a public divorce with her husband of over 10 years, the reality star is congratulating herself for being able to evolve and adapt to her new reality.

In an interview with Bravo, Lisa opened up about everything and said, “Every day I’m trying to be a better person… just always striving to be my best. And when I was younger, I was kind of going out more and didn’t have too much responsibility. And now I do. So I changed so much. Like, I’m such a homebody now, which is not like the old Lisa… which is great, ’cause if you don’t grow, then what are you doing in life?”

Lisa Hochstein appears in the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Miami, arriving on December 8.

The first four episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami will premiere on December 8 on Peacock.